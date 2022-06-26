When a recruit decides to verbally commit to the University of Washington, head coach Kalen DeBoer sends the same celebratory tweet — a GIF of rain falling from a purple sky, with a “W” at the forefront and a pair of blinking Husky eyes watching from behind.

While summer has finally arrived in Seattle, that purple rain hasn’t stopped falling all week.

Elishah Jackett — a 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle from Orange, Calif. — announced his commitment while on an official visit to Washington Sunday, the seventh prospect to make a verbal pledge in the last six days. UW’s coaching staff continues to cash in on a massive recruiting week that has included 21 official visitors, and a flood of commits.

Specifically, that commit streak has included:

three-star edge Jacob Lane on Monday

three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon on Wednesday

four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star offensive tackle Zachary Henning on Friday

four-star defensive back Vincent Holmes and three-star linebacker Jordan Whitney on Saturday

three-star offensive tackle Elishah Jackett on Sunday

A standout in football, basketball and track and field at El Modena High School, Jackett is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 34 offensive tackle and the No. 36 player in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Cal, UCLA, Utah, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, Kansas, Texas, USC, Washington State and more.

Jackett previously took official visits to UCLA (May 20), Cal (June 3) and Utah (June 10). He was previously scheduled to announce a commitment on his birthday on Aug. 8, but tweeted Sunday that “I couldn’t hold this in anymore, I’m so passionate about this one right here because we are going to build a future together winning championships on Montlake. With that being said I want to announce I’m a DAWG!”

I said I was going to wait to post until my bday… But I couldn’t hold this in anymore, i’m so passionate about this one right here because we are going to build a future together winning championships on Montlake with that being said I want to announce i’m a DAWG! @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/LZxoEKQ6GH — Elishah Jackett (@elishah_jackett) June 26, 2022

247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Jackett “one of the top tackle prospects in the country. He has a long, lean 6-6, 265 pound frame and moves really well. He has worked hard in the weight room to get bigger and stronger this offseason and has already added about 15 pounds of good weight to his frame. He’s a high ceiling player, someone whose floor may not be as high as other players but someone we think has definite NFL upside to him.”

With 11 verbal commits (so far), UW’s ever-expanding 2023 class is ranked 26th in the nation by 247Sports — third in the Pac-12, behind only USC (10th) and Oregon (24th).

Whitney, who pledged to the Huskies late Saturday night, is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 43 linebacker in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Fresno State, USC and Washington State, among others.

Together, Jackett and Whitney have joined a UW recruiting class that has nearly tripled in the last six days.

When it rains, it pours — and it might not let up any time soon.