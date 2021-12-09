Washington’s 2022 class continues to shrink.

On Tuesday, three-star La Jolla (Calif.) High School quarterback Jackson Stratton announced his de-commitment from UW. And two days later, three-star Tacoma tight end Chance Bogan followed suit.

“First off I want to thank the Husky Nation for their support,” Bogan tweeted on Thursday night. Wearing the purple and gold is something I always dreamed of doing. I took no other college visits, attended any other college camps because I was 100% committed to play for the hometown dawgs.

“However, with the current coaching changes that have taken place I think it is best for me to open up my recruitment to truly find the best offensive scheme for me as a player and the best fit for me as an overall student athlete. Please respect my decision.”

That decision comes just six days prior to early signing day for the 2022 class. To date, UW has just seven verbal commits — including four-star tight end Ryan Otton — while six other players have de-committed from Washington.

UW is currently expected to have seven scholarship tight ends on its roster in 2022 — juniors Devin Culp, Jack Westover and Quentin Moore, sophomores Mark Redman and Mason West, redshirt freshman Caden Jumper and true freshman Ryan Otton. Standout junior Cade Otton — Ryan’s older brother — announced last month that he’ll enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

Of course, with an offensive scheme that relies less heavily on the tight end position, it’s possible new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and Co. withdrew Bogan’s scholarship offer as well.

Bogan — a 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior at Lincoln High School — is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 22 player in the state of Washington and the No. 62 tight end in the 2022 class by 247Sports. With just seven current commits, UW’s dwindling 2022 class is ranked ninth in the Pac-12 and 65th in the nation by the 247Sports Composite.

In nine games last fall, Bogan recorded 32 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

After Husky head coach Jimmy Lake was fired last month, Bogan certainly sounded secure in his commitment.

“I committed to a program, not a specific coach,” Bogan, the son of former Husky linebacker Curtis Bogan, told The Times on Nov. 16. “One coach, two coaches isn’t really going to change that for me. Even if all the coaches are gone, I’m still going to fight for my spot at where I want to be. I want to be at the University of Washington, my dream school, where I know I’m going to take my major, have everything set. It’s set. That’s just where I’m at with it.”

Less than a month later, Bogan’s outlook has changed.