Washington has its quarterback … in the 2022 class, at least.

On Saturday, Jackson Stratton — a 6-foot-4, 205-pound signal caller from La Jolla (Calif.) High School — announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

“I am grateful for all of the opportunities to build relationships with coaches in some incredible programs, making this decision very hard,” Stratton wrote on Twitter. “That said, I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Washington. #QBU #GoDawgs”

Stratton chose Washington from a relatively modest offer list that also included Brown, Columbia, Florida Atlantic and Nevada. In a five-game junior season this spring, he completed 69.8% of his passes and threw for 1,269 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding three rushing scores as well.

The La Jolla High School standout is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 34 pro-style passer in the 2022 class by 247Sports. But this spring, his star has steadily risen.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, wrote last month that “one player who made a move up our board was La Jolla (Calif.) quarterback Jackson Stratton. Stratton jumped from an 82 to an 85 Rating and we think he’ll continue to climb by the spring. At 6-4, 205 pounds, he has a very projectable frame, is smooth mechanically and has a good natural feel for the position. He stood out at the National Preps Showcase in San Diego and his early season highlights are very good as well.”

Biggins also added that Stratton is “accurate to all three levels of the field, gets the ball out quick and his decision making has been on point as well. Nevada is his most recent offer, joining earlier offers from FIU, Brown and Columbia, and he’s a player we think could emerge on a lot of college boards this offseason.”

Due to shortened and delayed prep seasons and an ongoing dead period, it has been unprecedentedly difficult for college coaches and recruiting services to evaluate 2022 prospects. But soon enough, we’ll see if Stratton can out-perform his undeniably underwhelming offer list.

Meanwhile, Washington’s three-pronged quarterback competition currently consists of graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien, sophomore returning starter Dylan Morris and early enrollee freshman Sam Huard. Graduate student Kevin Thomson opted to pursue a professional career this offseason, and junior Jacob Sirmon (Central Michigan) and redshirt freshman Ethan Garbers (UCLA) departed via the transfer portal as well.

Late last month, Lake said that “right now, our quarterback room is more talented than we were last year … by far. You put those first three guys (Morris, O’Brien and Huard), and even (true freshman walk-on) Camden Sirmon — who’s out there making plays — and our quarterback room right now is way more talented than we were at this point last year.”

Come next summer, Stratton will be expected to add to the competition. An exemplary student with a 4.2 GPA and a 31 ACT score, he is UW’s third current commit in the 2022 class — joining four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard and three-star tight end Chance Bogan. A pair of Bernard’s teammates and three-star recruits at Liberty (Nev.) High School — defensive tackle Sir Mells and tight end/outside linebacker Anthony Jones — previously committed to UW as well, before withdrawing their pledges barely two months later.

According to 247Sports, Washington previously offered five 2022 quarterbacks who ultimately committed to other programs: Quinn Ewers (Ohio State), Cade Klubnik (Clemson), Maalik Murphy (Texas), Drew Allar (Penn State) and Katin Houser (Boise State).

But Stratton’s the one that stuck.

And soon, he’ll get to prove he belongs under center in Seattle.