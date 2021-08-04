On July 29, Emerald Ridge senior wide receiver Denzel Boston reported a scholarship offer from his home-state Washington Huskies.

Six days later, he secured a spot in their 2022 class — tweeting that he is “10000000% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON !!”

Boston — a 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Puyallup — is UW’s second wide receiver commit in the 2022 cycle, joining four-star Henderson, Nev., standout Germie Bernard. He’s also the Huskies’ third verbal commit in the last six days, accompanying four-star tight end Ryan Otton and three-star cornerback T.J. Hall.

Prior to Boston’s commitment, UW’s 2022 class — which currently comprises 11 future Huskies — ranked sixth in the Pac-12 and 43rd nationally, via the 247Sports Composite. That class features a quarterback (three-star Jackson Stratton), a running back (four-star Emeka Megwa), two wide receivers (Bernard and Boston) and two tight ends (four-star Ryan Otton and three-star Chance Bogan).

Boston registered 34 catches, 553 receiving yards, 16.3 yards per reception and seven touchdowns in a shortened five-game junior season, according to MaxPreps. He failed to receive a UW offer after participating in a camp in June, but sealed the deal with an individual workout at Washington last week, 247Sports reported.

A three-star recruit, Boston also earned scholarship offers from Washington State, Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington and Nevada. He’s the Huskies’ fourth 2022 commit from the state of Washington — joining Tumwater tight end Ryan Otton, Lincoln tight end Chance Bogan and Graham-Kapowsin offensive lineman Vega Ioane. (The top player in the state, five-star Rainier Beach offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., currently remains uncommitted.)

Denzel older’s brother, Andrew, has recorded 119 receptions, 1,652 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons (and counting) as a standout wide receiver at Eastern Washington.

And, like Andrew, Denzel Boston is excited about the opportunity to represent his home state.

“It will be significant to be playing in front of everyone I have already been playing in front of since I was in third grade,” Boston told 247Sports on Wednesday. “I love (wide receivers coach Junior) Adams, I love the staff, I love the area, the stadium, the people and the team, and I love the work ethic there.”