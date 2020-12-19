The Huskies are making a home at Liberty High School.

On Saturday, three-star defensive lineman Sir Mells joined his teammate — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard — in Washington’s 2022 class.

“Day after day, month after month, year after year, I worked so hard to be able to have this moment,” Mells said in a video posted on Instagram. “Since I was three years old I’ve had a special love for a thing called football, hoping and praying it would get me somewhere — and it has.

“Before I announce my commitment, I want to first thank God for blessing me with the talent I have to play at the next level. I want to thank my mom for all the long and hard days you sacrificed for me to be able to play this game. I know being a single mom is hard, but you have always been there to support me.

“My family and I have come to a decision that will enable me to pursue my dream of playing at the next level. I ask all coaches and players to respect my decision. With that being said, for the next four to five years, I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!”

Mells — who hails from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. — chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Fresno State, San Jose State and UNLV. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 13 prospect in the state of Nevada and the No. 50 defensive tackle in his class by 247Sports.

UW’s 2022 class consists of Mells, Bernard and three-star tight end Chance Bogan. On Wednesday, the Huskies signed 15 players and three defensive tackles — three-star prospects Kuao Peihopa, Voi Tunuufi and Siaosi Finau.

And, in retrospect, Mells’ commitment should not have come as a surprise. When he announced his UW offer on Twitter on Nov. 26, Mells wrote that he was receiving said offer from “my future Dline (coach)” — referring to UW co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe.

Mells, it appears, certainly meant what he said.

This story will be updated.