On Dec. 19, Anthony Jones tweeted that he was “15,000%” committed to Washington.
But apparently not enough.
The three-star 2022 tight end and outside linebacker announced on Friday, less than 24 hours after landing an Oregon offer, that he has de-committed from UW.
“I want to start off by thanking the UW staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their program, I have nothing but love for them!” Jones tweeted. “After long thoughts and talks with my family and mentors, I have decided to open up my recruitment and de-commit from the University of Washington. Thank you again to Coach Lake, Coach Cato, and Coach Malloe for giving me the opportunity!”
A 6-foot-5, 242-pound athlete, Jones is teammates at Liberty (Nevada) High School with two other 2022 UW commits — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard and three-star defensive tackle Sir Mells. Ranked as a three-star athlete and the No. 12 player in Nevada by 247Sports, he also has offers from Oregon and UNLV.
Meanwhile, the Huskies have three remaining commits in the 2022 class: Bernard, Mells and three-star Lincoln (Tacoma) High School tight end Chance Bogan.
They signed one tight end (Independence Community College transfer Quentin Moore) and one outside linebacker (three-star Santa Margarita Catholic pass-rusher Maurice Heims) in December.
But it’s possible Jones may soon suit up for their primary rival.
