The commitments just keep coming.

Washington received its fourth verbal pledge in the last eight days on Thursday, when three-star 2021 offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Wyrsch — a rising senior standout at Soquel (Calif.) High School — chose the Huskies from a modest offer list that also included Fresno State, Harvard, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, UNLV and Yale.

Still, in an evaluation on April 26, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman wrote that Wyrsch possesses “long, lengthy arms with some flexibility and bend. Uses his hands well, shows good initial punch and can sink into his sets. Envelopes his defender when he gets his hands on him. Needs to drive with more power, but should get bigger and stronger with a frame that will support much more weight. High upside and best football to be played ahead of him. Projects as future Power 5 starter.”

Wyrsch joins an ever-growing UW class in 2021 that includes quarterback Sam Huard, cornerback Zakhari Spears, defensive linemen Kuao Peihopa and Voi Tunuufi and fullback Caden Jumper.

