The commitments just keep coming.

Washington received its fourth verbal pledge in the last eight days on Thursday, when three-star 2021 offensive lineman Robert Wyrsch announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies.

The 6-foot-7, 270-pound Wyrsch — a rising senior standout at Soquel (Calif.) High School — chose the Huskies from a modest offer list that also included Fresno State, Harvard, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, UNLV and Yale. And he did so without ever having visited UW’s campus; Wyrsch was scheduled to see Washington in person during his spring break, but that trip was canceled as a COVID-19 precaution. Instead, Husky offensive line coach Scott Huff provided a virtual tour via FaceTime.

And that, apparently, was enough. UW offered Wyrsch this week, and he wasted little time in committing.

Wyrsch wants to play at Washington. but why does Washington want Wyrsch?

“Basically the evaluation is all on film,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said on Thursday. “He’s an upside play. He’s a bit of a project. He’s got a frame that you would absolutely love to work with if you’re an offensive line coach. He’s still pretty lean. He can put on another 30, 40 pounds probably. Wyrsch is all upside right now.”

Huffman compared Wyrsch — the first major recruit out of Soquel High School in more than a decade — to former Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, who was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The 6-6, 275-pound Ezra Cleveland, who excelled at Spanaway Bethel High School, was ranked as a two-star recruit by 247Sports when he signed with the Broncos in 2016. His only other offers were from Washington State, Eastern Washington and Air Force.

But for Huff, at least, the upside was evident. Likewise, Huffman wrote in an evaluation last week that Wyrsch possesses “long, lengthy arms with some flexibility and bend. Uses his hands well, shows good initial punch and can sink into his sets. Envelopes his defender when he gets his hands on him. Needs to drive with more power, but should get bigger and stronger with a frame that will support much more weight. High upside and best football to be played ahead of him. Projects as future Power 5 starter.”

Wyrsch joins an ever-growing UW class in 2021 that includes quarterback Sam Huard, cornerback Zakhari Spears, defensive linemen Kuao Peihopa and Voi Tunuufi and fullback Caden Jumper.

And, no, Wyrsch was not the most coveted recruit on that list. But Huff is hoping that the 6-7 offensive lineman from Soquel, Calif. — population 9,644 — ultimately outplays his projection.