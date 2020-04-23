That didn’t take long.

Two days after he reported a scholarship offer from Washington, three-star Eatonville High School standout Caden Jumper has verbally committed to the hometown Huskies.

“I just want to say thank you to all the coaches who have recruited me,” Jumper tweeted. “Thank you to all my youth coaches and special thanks to my high school coach, Coach Kralik. Most of all I want to thank my family and friends for loving me through the process. I’m excited to say I’m committed to the University of Washington. GO DAWGS!”

C O M M I T T E D !!☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/0UKrrNcvdp — Caden Jumper (@caden_jumper) April 23, 2020

Jumper is UW’s second 2021 verbal commit in as many days, after three-star Hawaii defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa pledged to the Huskies on Wednesday. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder — who is listed as a tight end on most recruiting sites but will play H-back/fullback at Washington — is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. His only other scholarship offers came from Army and UC Davis.

But in John Donovan’s physical prostyle offense, Jumper may find a fit.

“He’s been on the radar for a long time,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “He’s in Eatonville, so he’s a little bit out of sight, out of mind for the general Seattle-area fan. A fun fact is that he was the only freshman in this 2021 (Washington) class that was an all-state player as a freshman. Even though Sam Huard was the national freshman of the year that year, Caden Jumper was an all-state pick as a freshman in 2A.

“He plays a number of positions. Last year he played quarterback for his team. He’s played tight end on the 7-on-7 circuit, but he’ll be used more as a fullback/H-back type. He’s a big, physical kid. He’s got a lot of versatility. And his dad was a running back at Oregon, so he’s got Pac-12 bloodlines as well.”

Indeed, Caden’s father — Brandon Jumper — played running back and fullback for Oregon from 1988 to 1991. Huffman said that “Washington and Oregon were the two offers he was waiting for and hoping for.”

In general, the pursuit of a scholarship fullback does raise questions about the style of offense Donovan — the Huskies’ first-year offensive coordinator — plans to employ at UW, as many programs abandon that position in favor of a more progressive spread attack.

But Caden Jumper has proven he can prosper as much more than fullback. In his junior season at Eatonville High School, Caden — who played youth football with 2021 UW targets Owen Prentice, Julien Simon and J.T. Tuimoloau — completed 62.3% of his passes as a quarterback, throwing for 992 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 1,117 yards and 13 touchdowns, caught three touchdown passes and turned in 30 tackles, three tackles for loss, an interception and a sack as a linebacker on defense.

On the high-school level, Caden Jumper has done it all.

And now he’ll get an opportunity to represent his home state — and beat his father’s alma mater — on fall Saturdays 60 miles north, at Husky Stadium.