Ikaika Malloe is no stranger to Kamehameha High School.

Before he played safety and outside linebacker at Washington from 1993 to 1996, Malloe — now UW’s co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach — starred for the Kamehameha Warriors in Honolulu.

Perhaps he saw part of himself in his newest pupil.

Kuao Peihopa — a 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive lineman at Kamehameha — announced his verbal commitment to Washington on Wednesday.

“I want to thank my family and especially my parents, I love all of you and will continue to represent the name on my back with pride,” Peihopa tweeted. “I would also like to thank every coach that has reached out to me throughout this process, I appreciate you all very much. With that being said, I am honored to say that I am committed to The University of Washington. GO DAWGS!!!!”

Peihopa — who plays on both sides of the ball at Kamehameha — is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 30 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 4 player in the state of Hawaii in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon State, Washington State, Wisconsin and more.

In an evaluation in January, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo wrote that Peihopa possesses a “broad-shouldered frame with decent length and rock-solid lower half. Very quick hands and explosive at the point of attack. Repeatedly maintains low pad level to push back opponents and charge forward. Tenacious defender that likes to go through blocks. Technically sound with good array of pass-rush moves. Does well to win leverage early and uses length to his advantage. Good offensive line prospect, too, but higher upside on defense given agility.

“Could continue to work on lateral athleticism and solidifying gap integrity. Potential multi-year starter at the Power Five level with chance to garner serious NFL Draft attention.”

Besides possessing some mouthwatering measurables and NFL potential, Peihopa’s commitment also addresses an obvious need for UW — which notably failed to sign a defensive lineman in 2020. He’s the Huskies’ third verbal commit in 2021, joining five-star quarterback Sam Huard and three-star cornerback Zakhari Spears.

In a perfect world for Washington, Peihopa’s commitment won’t be UW’s last from “The Aloha State” in the current cycle. The program — which most recently signed native Hawaiians Faatui Tuitele, Julius Buelow, Sama Paama, Miki Ah You and Tim Horn in 2019 — has also offered four-star inside linebacker standout Wynden Ho’ohuli, who hails from Mililani High School.

