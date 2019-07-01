After Mason West reported a scholarship offer to Washington on Friday, Greg Gaines had something to say.

Both West (a three-star 2020 tight end) and Gaines (a Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle and recent Husky graduate) hail from La Habra High School in La Habra, Calif.

Now, both will have attended the University of Washington, too.

“Real LH boys go to UW”, Gaines tweeted at West on Friday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end obviously agreed, announcing a verbal commitment to UW on Monday.

West — 247Sports’ No. 44 tight end in the 2020 class — chose Washington from a relatively modest offer list that also included Oregon State, Boise State, New Mexico and Dartmouth. He caught 22 passes for 375 yards and five scores in eight games last season, according to Maxpreps.

“West has had a very good off-season and looked strong at several camps and 7v7 events,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote on Friday. “He’s a big tight end, a willing blocker but has really improved as a pass catcher and route runner. He’s running better then we have ever seen him and he’s able to catch the football through contact and make plays down the field.”

In the Huskies’ 2020 class, West joins another tight end — 6-6, 250-pound Newport Beach, Calif., product Mark Redman — with a similar set of skills. However, he told 247Sports on Friday that Chris Petersen, Jordan Paopao and Co. may not actually be done at the position.

“Originally they wanted to bring in two tight ends and already have one committed,” said West, who took an unofficial visit to UW in April. “They told me they want to bring in three tight ends now because they’re confident they’re going to lose one tight end to the draft and don’t have a lot of depth. I knew I was high on their list and I’m feeling great right now.”

The Huskies currently have four scholarship tight ends on their roster — juniors Hunter Bryant and Jacob Kizer, sophomore Cade Otton and redshirt freshman Devin Culp. They failed to sign a tight end in the 2019 class.

Real LH boys go to Washington. But once he gets there, West will have to prove that he belongs.