Jay’Veon Sunday tweeted that he had committed on Monday.

There was only one problem: he didn’t say where.

The 2020 Waco, Texas, running back — who also earned offers from the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Southern Methodist, Temple and Utah — put an end to the speculation on Tuesday evening, officially announcing his verbal pledge to Washington, a program located roughly 2,100 miles away.

“This was all a dream now it’s a reality,” Sunday tweeted. “And with that said I AM EXCITED TO COMMIT TO THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON. I’M A HUSKY!”

Sunday joins quarterback Ethan Garbers, tight end Mark Redman, athlete Sawyer Racanelli and offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar in the Huskies’ 2020 class.

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound standout at Waco Connally High School, Sunday is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 66 running back in the 2020 class by 247Sports. Washington entered the day with the No. 44 class nationally, according to the same recruiting service.

In his junior season in 2018, Sunday rushed for a whopping 2,329 yards with 7.8 yards per carry and 36 touchdowns in 12 games, according to MaxPreps. The Husky commit — who earned a UW offer during an official visit to Seattle on the weekend of Jan. 12 — has already claimed Connally High School records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns.

A 247Sports analysis asserted that Sunday “is a downhill runner with an aggressive style of running. He runs well behind his pads and he has deceptive speed. He possesses a great frame and could easily add 20 pounds and not lose any speed or have it impact his athleticism. He’s been very productive in a very good league within the state of Texas.”

The Huskies currently have five scholarship running backs on their roster — juniors Salvon Ahmed, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, redshirt freshman Richard Newton and true freshman Cameron Davis. Chris Petersen’s team also touts four scholarship players from the state of Texas — senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller, junior defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, junior outside linebacker Myles Rice and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Victor Curne.

According to 247Sports, UW has offered 11 2020 prospects from the Lone Star State — second only to California (27).