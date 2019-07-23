In May 2019, Cooper McDonald won gold in discus at the Texas Class 5A state track and field championships.

Oh, and one more thing:

He can play football, too.

McDonald — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker from Justin, Texas — announced his verbal commitment to Washington on Tuesday, a little more than a month after he took an official visit to UW. He chose the Huskies over Utah, Baylor, Colorado, Virginia and more.

A Northwest High School standout, McDonald forced and recovered four fumbles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in his junior season. He’s the Huskies’ second 2020 commit from the state of Texas, joining three-star Waco running back Jayveon Sunday. Washington’s coaching staff has offered 11 2020 prospects from The Lone Star State, second only to California (29).

McDonald is UW’s 13th overall commit in 2020 but just its second defensive pledge, along with three-star inside linebacker Carson Bruener.

