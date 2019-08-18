Jimmy Lake is living large.

Makell Esteen — a three-star defensive back from Lawndale (Calif.) High School — tweeted his verbal commitment to Washington on Sunday, less than 24 hours after four-star corner Jacobe Covington came to the same decision.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Esteen is ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 33 safety in the 2020 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Oregon, USC, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, Utah and more.

And, like many current Husky defensive backs, Esteen has the athleticism and physical frame to fit at multiple positions in the secondary.

“Esteen is one of those guys who does his work in silence,” said 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. “Very good safety. He’s physical. He can come up in the box. He can drop into coverage. He’s that versatile safety.

“He’s probably more of a corner by trade. I think that’s what he plays (at Lawndale). But I think he’s got that frame where he’s ultimately going to grow into a safety. Can be a nickel. He can play any of those three DB spots.”

He’s played them well at Lawndale, contributing 90 tackles, 19 passes defended, eight interceptions and eight tackles for loss in his junior season. Esteen produced 21 catches, 358 receiving yards and six touchdowns as well.

The additions of Covington and Esteen bring UW’s 2020 tally to 18 commits, five of which are defensive prospects. Eight of those 18 commits — including Esteen — hail from California, the most of any state.

Esteen’s teammate in the Lawndale secondary, three-star corner Elijah Jackson, also owns a UW offer and placed Washington in his final four — along with UCLA, Cal and Utah — on Friday. He tweeted that a public commitment would come on Saturday, but later delayed that announcement.

With three DBs — Esteen, Covington and three-star St. John Bosco (Calif.) corner James Smith — already committed, and four-star Eastside Catholic prospect Ayden Hector continuing to consider UW, Jackson may not have a chair on Montlake when the music stops.

For Esteen, the wait is over. And for Lake, the celebration seemingly never stops.