By the numbers, this is the biggest recruiting week in Washington Husky history.

Granted, it’s not the most important week, or the most impactful week. There have been other weeks that likely left a more permanent mark on Montlake.

But based on sheer size, it doesn’t get much bigger. From Monday to next Sunday, the Huskies will host a whopping 21 recruits from the class of 2023 on official visits, according to 247Sports. They’ll come from as close as Puyallup and as far as Lake Charles, La. They’ll range from blue chip studs to three-star steals. Conveniently, they’ll arrive in Seattle just as summer (finally, hopefully) settles in.

And before the recruiting dead period arrives on Monday, some will likely leave as UW football commits.

“It’s huge,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said of UW’s jumbo official visit week. “This gives them that last chance. Everybody talks about the last official visit being key. Well, with the dead period looming, these kids can’t go anywhere else for a while. This gives Washington a great opportunity with that last impressionable visit.

“There’s a good chunk of these guys who have taken a slew of visits during the spring, and this is the last stop that they’re making before a decision. I think that helps. The fact that they’ve got a couple of their commits (running back Tybo Rogers and edge Jacob Lane) coming in for visits, that helps. There’s a lot of things that work in their favor.”

Advertising

Including — according to Huffman, at least — the sheer quantity of prospective Huskies. UW hosted 11 total official visitors in May and June, but is scheduled to nearly double that total this week.

Which, for Washington, may not be by accident.

“USC just did 31 (official visits last weekend),” Huffman said. “So I think what a lot of it is too, it’s positive peer pressure. If you’re a school and you’ve got eight linemen offers out and you bring all eight of them in on the same weekend, but you’re only going to sign four, there’s a good chance you’re going to get a few commits. Because they’re like, ‘(Expletive), I need to lock in my spot before he does.’

“All the coaches are there. All the players are there. The freshmen have moved in. I think there’s more value in doing one big jumbo gigantic (official visit) weekend, because you have better odds to land more players.”

So, who would Washington most like to land?

“Obviously they would love to lock down (three-star Ferndale offensive lineman) Landen Hatchett,” Huffman said. “He was at Michigan last weekend. He’s going to USC in the middle of the week. So he’ll be coming off that visit, (and UW will be) trying to lock him up.

“They would love to lock up a guy like (three-star Oxnard, Calif., linebacker) Jordan Whitney, who I think they’ve been doing well with. If they can get a quarterback, especially after not signing a quarterback in 2022, I think they would love for (three-star Pierre, SD, QB) Lincoln Kienholtz to leave committing. Especially at the quarterback position, they would love to lock him up.”

Some of that urgency also speaks to positional importance. With Jaden Rashada officially eliminating UW from contention and Avery Johnson leaning heavily to Kansas State, Kienholtz becomes UW’s most likely quarterback commit. It’s also increasingly crucial to keep Hatchett in-state — after four-star Kennedy Catholic offensive lineman Micah Banuelos canceled his UW official visit Tuesday and named a final three of Texas A&M, Oregon and USC.

Advertising

As of Wednesday, UW has just six verbal commits — wide receivers Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds, running back Tybo Rogers, edge Jacob Lane, linebacker Deven Bryant and defensive back Diesel Gordon — in a 2023 class ranked 56th nationally by 247Sports.

Washington needs to make a positive impression this week.

Because for many of these prospects, it’s the last one they’ll get.

“There’s been a ton more action (with recruits committing in the spring and summer),” Huffman said. “The official visits are kind of like the end of the road, like they’ve always been. It’s just that the end of the road is now June.

“You don’t see guys waiting. I think NIL has expedited the process even more. Guys want to get to that (college) level quicker. You’ll see a lot of guys that will take just one visit, rather than five visits. You’ll see guys that will take the entire spring taking unofficial visits and they’re exhausted and they’re wiped out and ready to be done.”

From a recruiting standpoint, the road is certainly shorter than it used to be.

The Huskies just hope, for this week’s visitors, it ends in Seattle.

UW scheduled official visitors

Monday

ATH Kenyon Sadiq | 6-3, 220 | Idaho Falls, Idaho | Four stars | Highlights

Tuesday

Edge Blake Purchase | 6-3, 240 | Englewood, Colo. | Four stars | Highlights

OT Zachary Henning | 6-6, 275 | Aurora, Colo. | Three stars | Highlights

Wednesday

DL Gavin Geweniger | 6-4, 245 | Scottsdale, Ariz. | Three stars | Highlights

Thursday

ATH Vincent Holmes | 6-1, 175 | San Jacinto, Calif. | Four stars | Highlights

QB Lincoln Kienholz | 6-3, 185 | Pierre, SD | Three stars | Highlights

Friday

CB Curley Reed | 6-1, 180 | Lake Charles, La. | Four stars | Highlights

DL Anthony James | 6-5, 245 | Wylie, Texas | Four stars | Highlights

S Jordan Sanford | 5-11, 185 | Arlington, Texas | Four stars | Highlights

CB Maliki Crawford | 6-4, 180 | Oxnard, Calif. | Four stars | Highlights

OT Elishah Jackett | 6-7, 280 | Orange, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights

WR Taeshaun Lyons | 6-2, 170 | Hayward, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights

ATH Ethan O’Connor | 6-1, 170 | Los Alamitos, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights

RB Tybo Rogers | 5-11, 180 | Bakersfield, Calif. | Three stars (UW commit) | Highlights

OL Landen Hatchett | 6-3, 295 | Ferndale | Three stars | Highlights

DL Ellineus Davis | 6-3, 295 | Moorhead, Minn. | Three stars | Highlights

Edge Jacob Lane | 6-5, 230 | Puyallup | Three stars (UW commit) | Highlights

LB Jordan Whitney | 6-2, 205 | Oxnard, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights

LB Victory Johnson | 6-4, 230 | San Diego, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights

DL Sua Lefotu | 6-4, 285 | Bellflower, Calif. | Three stars

CB Leroy Bryant | 6-0, 175 | Fairfield, Calif. | Three stars | Highlights