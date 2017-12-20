Huskies go 18-for-18 with recruiting signings Wednesday.

The Washington Huskies signed 18 recruits to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of the first early signing period. Here are 10 things we know — and one thing we don’t know — about this UW recruiting class:

1. Chris Petersen is batting 1.000. The Huskies were 18-for-18 in signings Wednesday — all 18 recruits who had made public commitments to the Huskies all followed through. Petersen loathes drama, and no one does a drama-free signing day better. Petersen said 85-90 percent of the class is complete — recruits can still sign during the traditional February signing period — but “if nothing else happened, we’d still feel pretty good.”

2. The quarterback room is suddenly crowded. UW announced the signing of Bothell’s Jacob Sirmon and Colson Yankoff of Coeur d’Alene within minutes of each other Wednesday morning. Sirmon is ranked as the No. 30 overall recruit in the nation by ESPN. Yankoff is ranked No. 75 by 247sports.com. It’s the first time since Florida in 2007 that any program has signed two top-100 quarterbacks. It will be interest, to say the least, to watch how that competition plays out after Jake Browning’s graduation following the 2018 season.

“That’s a little bit different at the quarterback position,” Petersen said. “But I think these guys love Washington. I think they love what the program’s all about. I think they like the style of our offense. And I think they’re competitors. So that’s what it’s always all about. Do you fit this place? Are you a competitor? And let’s go to work. And that’s the mentality of those guys, and that’s how it should be.”

3. Another three-headed monster. After signing a strong class of receivers in 2017 (Ty Jones, Alex Cook and Terrell Bynum), the Huskies added three four-star receivers in this class: Marquis Spiker, Austin Osborne and Trey Lowe. Given UW’s injuries/lack of depth at the position this season, and Dante Pettis’ impending graduation, figure at least two of these three new receivers will play in 2018. Petersen compared the 5-foot-7 Lowe to UW’s Chico McClather — “a running back who can catch the heck of out of the ball. He’s electric.”

4. The Huskies beat Alabama … for four-star linebacker Ale (Brandon) Kaho out of Reno, Nev. This is no small victory. Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Networks says Kaho is one of the two best recruits to sign with a Pac-12 team on Wednesday (the other being USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote).

5. A lone runner. The Huskies signed one running back in this class, Richard Newton from Lancaster, Calif. UW lists him at 6-1, 183 pounds. Petersen said he “feels really, really good” about the running back position going into 2018, even with the impending graduation of senior Lavon Coleman and the early likely departure of junior star Myles Gaskin. (Speaking of potential early NFL draft entrees, Petersen said, “I’ve got a feel (for who will leave), but this is not time to talk about that.”

6. A massive project. Ulumoo (M.J.) Ale has to be the biggest recruit Petersen has ever signed. He’s a 6-foot-6, 361-pound offensive lineman from Tacoma. As a senior at Fife High, Ale was named the 2A Puget Sound League MVP this year. Not bad for guy who didn’t start playing football until two years ago. Born in Samoa, he spent much of his childhood in Australia and was a three-time Australian Golden Gloves heavyweight boxing champion. He also played rugby before his family moved to Tacoma.

7. Most underrated recruit? Jackson Sirmon probably goes to the top of the underrated list. The son of former UW assistant coach Peter Sirmon (and Jacob’s cousin), Jackson helped Brentwood win back-to-back Tennessee state championships. Dominique Hampton, a 6-foot-2, 197-pound cornerback from Glendale, Ariz., ought to be in this discussion too.

8. Petersen is a fan of signing early. Of the Huskies’ 18 signees, 12 were committed to UW before August, and Petersen says many were ready to sign well before Wednesday. “It is nice to have this day earlier. A lot of threes kids have been committed to for a long, long time,” he said. “A lot of them are just sick of (the recruiting process).”

9. On the state of recruiting in general. On this, Petersen has some strong feelings. “Don’t get me started,” he said. “There’s so much garbage out there in terms of lying to kids. I think it gives our business a bad name.”

10. The Huskies are on the verge of a top-10 class. Coming into Wednesday, UW’s class was No. 10 in 247sports.com’s composite rankings. The Huskies’ class is now No. 11 after being passed over by Clemson, but that could change if …

What we don’t know: Where Kyler Gordon will end up. The four-star cornerback, ranked by 247sports as the state’s top prospect, will announce his commitment at 7 p.m. Thursday during a KING5 broadcast. He will choose between UW and Notre Dame. A commitment from him would likely solidify the best class Petersen has ever had.