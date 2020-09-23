One FBS football game will be played on Thursday, when UAB travels 250 miles south for a statewide matchup against South Alabama.

But the day’s most significant development in the sport could happen on the opposite end of the country.

In a meeting of the conference’s CEO group on Thursday, the Pac-12’s presidents and chancellors could (finally) vote to play a football season this fall. A release last week stated that “we plan to reconvene this coming Thursday, September 24 to make a decision regarding possible return to play prior to January 1. The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports will continue to be our number one priority in all of our decision making.”

The Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner reported on Wednesday that the Pac-12 has the votes to play, but it’s unclear whether the CEO group will decide to stagger its season openers between Oct. 31 and Nov. 7 — to allow programs with the appropriate public health permissions who are physically prepared to play, to do so — or opt for a uniform start on Nov. 7. He also tweeted that the conference may need to develop contingency plans surrounding its four teams in California, considering that they are currently not permitted to practice in cohorts larger than 12.

Per Wilner, the state guideline reads: “IHEs (institutions of higher education) should establish cohorts as a strategy to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19. A cohort may be composed of six to 12 individuals, all members of the same team, who consistently work out and participate in activities together. Cohorts should avoid mixing with other groups.”

The Pac-12’s Medical Advisory Board has long maintained that a six-week training camp — with two weeks of workouts and walk-throughs, followed by four weeks of full-contact practices — would be preferred prior to the start of a season. Should the conference vote to play on Thursday and begin workouts next week, that would allow five weeks prior to Oct. 31 and six weeks before a Nov. 7 start.

UW would be prepared to play on Oct. 31, a source confirmed to The Times last weekend. Following a three-week break, the Huskies returned to campus last weekend and are currently completing a seven-day quarantine before they could potentially begin workouts next week.

Of course, a revived fall football season was made possible in part by the Pac-12’s partnership with diagnostic health care manufacturer Quidel Corporation — which will provide daily rapid-results COVID-19 testing for close-contact sports across all of the conference’s campuses. In an interview on the Dan Patrick Show last week, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said that “those tests are being shipped to us on Monday (Sept. 21), with the machines and the readers.”

Certainly, there is outward pressure for the Pac-12 to pursue an Oct. 31 start and thus keep up (to some degree) with its competing Power Five conferences. The ACC and Big 12 have already begun play, while the SEC will start its season this weekend and the Big Ten is slated to kick off a nine-game sprint on Oct. 23. Even the Mountain West — which also touts teams in California — is eyeing an Oct. 24 season opener, Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday.

Granted, there’s no guarantee the Pac-12’s plans, whatever they are, will ultimately be executed. After all, 21 FBS football games have already been postponed since Aug. 26, according to the Associated Press’ Ralph Russo.

Should the Pac-12 sign off on a staggered Oct. 31 start, some programs — UW included — could play as many as eight games, assuming the conference signs off on a full slate on Dec. 19 (the day of the Pac-12 title game). Whether an 8-0 Pac-12 champion will have done enough to warrant College Football Playoff consideration is a separate matter for discussion.

But first, the conference needs to vote to play football this fall. It needs to approve a plan and pass through (another) amended Pac-12 schedule. It needs to provide clarity and context, and it needs to do so fast.

For months, the conference’s decision-makers maintained that time was on their side. That’s no longer the case. It’s time for action.

It’s also time to wrestle some attention away from UAB and South Alabama.