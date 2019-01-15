Justin Herbert's return was a big boost for Oregon. But Washington and Stanford didn't get quite so lucky, with several underclassmen leaving early for the NFL draft.

Share story

At this point, there are 10.

That number could increase as news trickles out over the next few days. But with the NFL’s early-entry deadline having come and gone, it appears the Pac-12 suffered limited damage.

It’s all about degrees, right?

The number of underclassmen declaring for the 2019 draft wasn’t going to be zero, and it wasn’t going to be limited to two or three.

Most Read Sports Stories

But in both size and quality, the list of departures constitutes a best-case scenario for the conference. Not since 2013 have so few players left early.

(Of course, there’s a reflective component, too: The Pac-12’s lack of high-value underclassmen, as compared to previous years and to other Power Fives, helped shape a season in which the conference did not produce a top-tier, playoff-caliber team.)

The 10 confirmed departures are:

Arizona State: WR N’Keal Harry
Oregon: WR Dillon Mitchell
Stanford: WR JJ Arecega-Whiteside, OG Nate Herbig, TE Kaden Smith
UCLA: OL Andre James and TE Caleb Wilson
Washington: CB Byron Murphy and S Taylor Rapp
Washington State: TB James Williams

While acknowledging the potential for additional names to surface — the NFL will release the official list of draft-eligible underclassmen on Friday — the Hotline, of course, has reaction to the known exodus:

Jon Wilner: jwilner@bayareanewsgroup.com; on Twitter: @wilnerhotline. Jon Wilner has been covering college sports for decades and is an AP top-25 football and basketball voter as well as a Heisman Trophy voter. He was named Beat Writer of the Year in 2013 by the Football Writers Association of America for his coverage of the Pac-12, won first place for feature writing in 2016 in the Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest and is a five-time APSE honoree.