Browning: "I’m not going to sit here and complain about calls."

ATLANTA — His name is Big Kat. Big Kat Bryant. And he delivered the biggest hit on Washington’s Jake Browning in the Huskies’ 21-16 loss to Auburn on Saturday.

Bryant, Auburn’s outside linebacker, put his head down and jolted Browning with a helmet-to-helmet hit early in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Browning managed to complete the third-down throw to Aaron Fuller for an 11-yard gain to the UW 41-yard line, but it was 1-yard short of a first down and forced the Huskies to punt.

Knocked flat on his stomach, Browning looked up from the ground toward the referee, stretching his arms out as if to ask for a flag.

ABC analyst Brian Griese wondered aloud during the broadcast whether the hit should have been a targeting call.

“That’s a dangerous hit right there,” Griese said.

Browning was asked after the game whether the hit should have been flagged.

“I’m not a ref,” he said, “but, yeah, that would’ve been nice. I’m not going to sit here and complain about calls.”