Texas will be without its biggest playmaker in the Alamo Bowl.

Junior running back Bijan Robinson will declare for the 2023 NFL draft and thus skip the Longhorns’ Dec. 29 meeting with No. 12 Washington (10-2), he announced Monday.

A 6-foot, 220-pounder, Robinson amassed 1,580 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns this season, adding 314 receiving yards and two more scores. The Tucson, Arizona, product was the 2022 recipient of the Doak Walker Award, honoring the premier running back in college football.

Washington, meanwhile, leads the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (3.55) and rushing touchdowns allowed (13) and ranks fifth in rush defense (127.08 yards per game).