Washington is scheduled to host a whopping 21 official visitors this week.

But good news, in this case, came a little early.

Diesel Gordon — a 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back from Arlington, Texas — announced a verbal commitment to UW Thursday, after taking an unofficial visit to Seattle last weekend.

A standout defensive back and wide receiver at Seguin High School, Gordon is not ranked by 247Sports but chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Utah, UConn, Colorado State, New Mexico State and South Alabama. He’s Juice Brown’s first defensive back commit in the 2023 class and his second in the last two cycles from the state of Texas, after Houston safety Jaivion Green signed with Washington last winter.

Gordon could theoretically play either safety or corner at UW. The dual sport athlete in football and track contributed on both sides of the ball for Seguin as a junior last fall but participated in just seven of 11 games due to illness, according to 247Sports.

Gordon’s commitment also comes just two days after three-star Puyallup edge rusher Jacob Lane announced his own verbal commitment to the home state Huskies. UW’s class currently features Gordon, Lane, wide receivers Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds, running back Tybo Rogers and linebacker Deven Bryant, and is ranked 56th nationally by 247Sports.