In all, 24 Huskies were recognized on the Pac-12 academic teams.

Turns out, the teacher is a pretty good student, too.

Washington senior linebacker Tevis Bartlett, who moonlighted this fall as a part-time teacher at Nathan Hale High School, was named Monday to the Pac-12 Conference all-academic first team for the third year in a row. Bartlett has a 3.70 grade-point average as an education major, and he’s on track to earn his undergraduate degree this month.

Fellow senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven — who carries a 3.69 GPA as comparative literature (cinema studies), and was named last week the Pac-12’s Scholar Athlete of the year — was also named to the conference academic first team for the third time, and junior safety Taylor Rapp (3.61 GPA, business administration) was recognized on the first team for the second time.

UW sophomore defensive back Elijah Molden (a 3.66, arts & sciences) and sophomore defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (3.36, arts & sciences) were on the academic first team for the first time.

Five Huskies were named to the second team: sophomore tailback Salvon Ahmed (3.39, pre-social science); senior wide receiver John Gardner (3.55, economics); senior tight end Drew Sample (3.40, communication); redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland (3.42, pre-social science); and senior defensive lineman Greg Gaines (3.23, communication).

The following Huskies earned honorable mention: Andre Baccellia; Jake Browning; A.J. Carty; Nick Harris; Peyton Henry; Jared Hilbers; Ty Jones; Jordan Miller; Cade Otton; Race Porter; Henry Roberts; Joe Tyron; Jusstis Warren; and Joel Whitford.