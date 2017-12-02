TCU or UW in the Cotton Bowl? That's what the College Football Playoff committee will likely debate Sunday morning.

Oklahoma abused TCU, 41-17, in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.

Question now becomes: Will the College Football Playoff committee also punish TCU on Sunday?

That’s the question lingering over the Washington Huskies for the next 22 hours as the bowl pairings are finalized by the CFP committee Sunday morning.

It would appear that the final at-large berth to a New Year’s Six bowl game — likely the Cotton Bowl — will come down to either UW or TCU. The Horned Frogs’ poor showing Saturday certainly helps the Huskies’ case.

The Horned Frogs (10-3) were No. 11 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday. The Huskies (10-2) were No. 13.

Notre Dame, No. 15 in the CFP this past week, could be a wild card, too.

Even with TCU’s lopsided loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, there is no guarantee the committee will drop the Horned Frogs below the Huskies in the final CFP rankings Sunday. The committee, simply put, can and will do whatever it wants and, yes, politics and perception play significant roles in bowl-game selections.

That TCU is a local team, and would no doubt sell more tickets (many more) than UW would, would seem to boost the Horned Frogs’ chances.

But there is a case to be made on the Huskies’ behalf — notably, a strong regular-season finish with its 41-14 Apple Cup victory and a 2-1 record vs. teams currently ranked in the CFP Top 25, with wins over Washington State and Fresno State. (A Fresno State victory in the Mountain West title game Saturday night would surely help UW’s cause.)

TCU is 1-2 vs. current CFP ranked teams (victory over Oklahoma State, plus two losses to Oklahoma).

The Sagarin ratings give TCU a slight edge over UW in schedule strength — as of last week, TCU’s schedule ranked 46th; UW’s was 57th.

The Cotton Bowl is scheduled for Dec. 28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Most project Penn State to receive one of the at-large bids to the Cotton.

The CFP committee will announced the four playoff seeds Sunday morning at 9 a.m. PT. After that, the committee will meet again and finalize the pairings for the other four New Year’s bowl games (Peach, Orange, Cotton and Fiesta).

If they Huskies aren’t selected for the Cotton Bowl, they are expected to play in the Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl (San Antonio) against Oklahoma State.