The junior All-American safety did not play in Tuesday's Rose Bowl after sustaining a hip injury in the Pac-12 championship game.

Taylor Rapp will enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

The junior from Bellingham, an All-American in 2018, announced Wednesday morning that he will forgo his senior season of eligibility at Washington.

Rapp told The Seattle Times he received a second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee.

“Ever since I was a child, I dreamed of playing in the National Football League,” Rapp wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Now, with this incredible opportunity in front of me, I feel it is in my best interest to seize it.”

“I tried going pregame. It was a game-time decision and we all knew that. I tried giving it everything,” he told The Times. “Just at the end of the day I didn’t feel like I was going to be effective out there. … I was getting treatment every day and doing stuff on my own at home. I really thought I could get back to it. It’s disappointing I couldn’t be out there on the field with my brothers tonight.”

The Huskies could lose their entire starting secondary to the NFL.

JoJo McIntosh and Jordan Miller are both seniors, and third-year sophomore cornerback Byron Murphy could follow Rapp in declaring early for the draft.

Junior nickelback Myles Bryant is also weighing his pro aspirations.