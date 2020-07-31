The Washington Huskies will play football this fall.

Hopefully. Possibly. Maybe?

If they do, Jimmy Lake will make his head coaching debut against Stanford inside Husky Stadium on Sept. 26. The Pac-12 Conference officially unveiled its revamped 10-game, conference-only schedules on Friday, after receiving approval from the conference’s presidents and chancellors.

The Pac-12 CEO Group also approved conference-only scheduling plans for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, with competition set to start no earlier than the weekend of Sept. 26. The first permissible practice date will be Aug. 15.

UW’s full conference-only football schedule is listed as follows:

Sept. 26: STANFORD at WASHINGTON

Oct. 3: ARIZONA at WASHINGTON

Oct. 10: WASHINGTON at CALIFORNIA

Oct. 17: BYE

Oct. 24: OREGON STATE at WASHINGTON

Oct. 31: WASHINGTON at OREGON

Nov. 6: COLORADO at WASHINGTON

Nov. 14: WASHINGTON at UTAH

Nov. 21: UCLA at WASHINGTON

Nov. 27: WASHINGTON at WASHINGTON STATE

Dec. 5: WASHINGTON at USC

The only addition is UCLA, which will play inside Husky Stadium on Nov. 21. The Huskies’ non-conference games against Michigan, Sacramento State and Utah State were previously canceled, though UW athletics director Jen Cohen stated this month that efforts are being made to reschedule the Seattle leg of a home-and-home series with the Wolverines.

The updated Pac-12 schedules were “structured to maximize flexibility,” according to a conference release. Each team has the option to delay the beginning of its season by moving the opener to either its bye week or the week following the conclusion of the regular season, Dec. 7 or 12. Any other game could also be slotted into those windows, should a game need to be rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

The Pac-12 championship game has been moved to Dec. 18 or 19, to be played at the home field of the team with the highest seed rather than Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The conference’s title game will move to Allegiant Stadium for a two-year run beginning in 2021.

“Today’s conference-only football schedule release and fall Olympic sport update from the Pac-12 are another positive step forward as we continue to put plans together for competition this fall,” Cohen said in a statement. “We believe a delayed start to the season gives us the best opportunity to play this fall and recognize these models are contingent upon approval from public health officials and our medical teams.

“We are grateful to the Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee, along with the Pac-12 CEOs for their diligent and detailed work that has kept the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans as the top priority. We acknowledge we still have many challenges and unknowns ahead, but will continue to make decisions that reflect these priorities.

“Husky Nation has been absolutely incredible during this entire process, and we are so grateful for their unwavering support. We will continue to provide updates on the fall as they become available.”

Each of the Pac-12’s football programs could move to 20 hours of mandatory summer activities beginning as early as Monday, with training camp starting as early as Aug. 17, “subject to allowance by public health orders and medical advice.”

The Pac-12’s announcement comes days after both the ACC and SEC conferences announced their own plans for a fall football season. The ACC’s plan includes 10 conference games and one non-conference opponent for each team, with games beginning the week of Sept. 7-12. The SEC, on the other hand, will kick off a 10-game, conference-only season on Sept. 26. The Big 12 Conference began fall practices on Friday for a season that could start as early as Aug. 29. The Big Ten has yet to announce an updated schedule.

This story will be updated.