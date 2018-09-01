Trey Adams missed the Huskies' 21-16 season-opening loss to Auburn, not making the trip to Atlanta because of a back injury. "He practiced his tail on Monday and was rocking and rolling, and then he wasn't," Chris Petersen said.

ATLANTA — Trey Adams could be out awhile. Or, maybe, he will be back soon.

Chris Petersen said Saturday evening that he wasn’t sure about the status of his injured All-American left tackle, who missed the Huskies’ season-opening loss to Auburn with a back injury.

“Don’t know. Don’t know about that,” Petersen said after UW’s 21-16 loss. “We’re getting the doctors to look at him and figure it out. It could be (long-term), might not be. I don’t know.”

Adams, coming back from a torn ACL last October, appeared on track to play early in the week until a back injury shut him down, sources told The Times.

In Adams’ place, junior Jared Hilbers made his first career start Saturday. He played every snap at left tackle and credited Adams for getting him prepared during the week.

“He helped me a lot, actually,” Hilbers said. “He made sure I was mentally prepared, made sure I had all my assignments. He coached me out at practice and made sure I was ready to go.”

Auburn was said to have one of the best defensive fronts in college football, and Hilbers admitted to some early nerves before his starting debut.

“It’s normal to have those butterflies and they usually go away after the first couple snaps or so, which they did,” he said.

Redshirt freshman Jaxson Kirkland also made his starting debut for the Huskies, playing all 65 snaps at right guard. The Huskies looked overmatched up front early in the game before settling in in the second quarter.

“That’s hard for me to know,” Petersen said when asked to evaluate the line play. “I mean, you put the tape on — there were some creases there, our backs hit them, but I know there’s going to be a lot to clean up there. Going against a really good front seven tests you right away.”