UW’s two-deep depth chart is taking shape.

Washington completed its 17th preseason practice Wednesday, and the last in which media members are permitted to attend. The two-and-a-half hour session featured occasional scrimmage reps in helmets and shoulder pads, providing a peek at the Huskies’ lineup Sept. 2 against Boise State.

Notably, sophomore Elijah Jackson continues to operate as a starting cornerback opposite Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad — a spot co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrel confirmed that Jackson has secured.

“Elijah has separated himself,” Morrell said Wednesday. “[He’s done that through] just consistency in performance, high level of competition. He’s been great going all the way back to spring, now through fall camp. There’s no doubt.”

Beyond Muhammad and Jackson, junior Thaddeus Dixon and sophomores Davon Banks and Jaivion Green could receive reps in sub-packages as well.

UW edge coach and special teams coordinator Eric Schmidt also confirmed that Jack McCallister (who was competing with fellow sophomore Adam Saul) has retained the punter job, while Grady Gross likely has the edge over Addison Shrock to claim placekicking duties.

While senior Giles Jackson continues to recover from a thumb injury, others are positioning themselves for UW’s kick and punt return reps. Schmidt said that junior Jalen McMillan is first in line to return punts — though wide receivers Rome Odunze, Denzel Boston and Germie Bernard are in the mix as well. Bernard and junior running back Daniyel Ngata are UW’s most likely kick returners.

Perhaps the most heated continued competition resides on the interior of UW’s offensive line, where left guard Julius Buelow and right guard Nate Kalepo are expected to start … but redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford continues to push. While Kalepo took the majority of first-team reps at right guard, Brailsford worked in as well — with Buelow and Kalepo rotating at left guard in those specific snaps.

The most likely eventuality is that Buelow and Kalepo start against Boise State, with Brailsford — who also operates as UW’s second-team center — the next man in at several interior spots.

Through 17 practices, UW’s starting offense appears to consist of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., running back Will Nixon (or Dillon Johnson), wide receivers Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk, tight ends Devin Culp and/or Jack Westover, left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Julius Buelow, center Matteo Mele, right guard Nate Kalepo and right tackle Roger Rosengarten.

The Huskies’ first-team defense likely includes defensive linemen Ulumoo Ale and Tuli Letuligasenoa, edges Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui, linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Alphonzo Tuputala, corners Jabbar Muhammad and Elijah Jackson, “husky” nickel Mishael Powell, and safeties Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton.

At edge, where UW’s depth is suspect beyond its starters, senior Sekai Asoau-Afoa has risen into the No. 3 role. Junior Voi Tunuufi, sophomore Zach Durfee (pending the result of his NCAA eligibility waiver), redshirt freshman Lance Holtzclaw and sophomore Maurice Heims are in the mix for rotational reps as well.

Here are some other observations from Wednesday’s practice.

Rogers and Gordon return

After being suspended for parts of preseason camp for undisclosed violations of team rules, a pair of freshmen — running back Tybo Rogers and safety Diesel Gordon — were back at practice Wednesday, participating in limited drills without shoulder pads.

The return of Rogers is particularly noteworthy, considering junior Cameron Davis — UW’s expected running back starter — will miss the season with a lower body injury. Granted, the Huskies remain stocked in the running back room — with senior Richard Newton, juniors Dillon Johnson and Daniyel Ngata and sophomores Will Nixon and Sam Adams II also available. As of Wednesday, Nixon and Johnson appear most likely to split the Huskies’ game reps.

But UW coach Kalen DeBoer did say this summer that “Tybo had a great winter and spring. We’ve got some good running backs, but he brings a little different element, too. So him being ready could be critical.”

Now, perhaps, especially so.

Penix plays his part

Penix certainly looked the part of a Heisman Trophy contender in UW’s limited scrimmage sessions Wednesday, dropping a rainbow over safety Asa Turner to wide receiver Jalen McMillan for a 75-yard score.

He also found a familiar connection with sophomore wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk — logging a 30-yard reception to a falling Polk along the sideline (despite tight coverage from Davon Banks), a 25-yard gain on a play where Elijah Jackson slipped, and another touchdown in the corner of the end zone on a ball Polk corralled with one hand despite resistance from cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Extra points

After missing UW’s last open practice eight days ago with presumed injuries, a host of Huskies — tight ends Josh Cuevas, Quentin Moore and Ryan Otton, defensive lineman Armon and Jayvon Parker, linebacker Carson Bruener and offensive tackle Elishah Jackett — were back to work Wednesday. Sophomore cornerback Darren Barkins and freshman edge Jacob Lane did watch from the sidelines with assumed injuries, however.

The aforementioned Giles Jackson dressed fully in a helmet and pads but did not participate, with a large brace protecting his left hand. Senior safety Asa Turner was also a full participant, despite his left hand being covered by a brace as well.

Senior edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui and sophomore cornerback Jaivion Green dropped sure interceptions from junior quarterback Dylan Morris in scrimmage drills.

UW’s second-team wide receivers Wednesday were sophomore Germie Bernard, redshirt freshman Denzel Boston and true freshman Taeshaun Lyons. Though he may not crack the rotation this fall, that’s encouraging news for the 6-1, 170-pound Lyons — who seems to be ascending late in camp.

Junior edge Voi Tunuufi picked up a sack of Morris.

Sophomore place kicker Grady Gross went 2-2 on field goal attempts, while Addison Shrock was 1-3.