If all you saw was the score, you’d have been shocked upon first sight. A two-touchdown underdog whipping a nationally-ranked foe that had won its last three games by a combined 72 points.

But if you actually watched the contest, you’d have known the better team won. In fact, the only real shock was that the score was as close as it was.

Saturday night, Stanford played bully to Washington’s geek. In a 23-13 win, the Cardinal pushed the Huskies around, ran over them at will and might have thrown in a wedgie.

Yes, the two teams played on the same field, but certainly not on the same level. Whether it was their egos or bodies, Stanford left the Dawgs bruised.

“I felt like we didn’t play to our standard, we didn’t come out understanding how important the game was,” Huskies safety Myles Bryant said. “From beginning to end, they just got the best of us.”

It’s hard to think of a worse Huskies loss in the Chris Petersen era. There was nothing daunting about Stanford coming into this game. Its starting quarterback? Out with an injury. Its resume so far? About as intimidating as a labradoodle.

Advertising

Before beating Oregon State last Saturday, Stanford (3-3, 2-2 in Pac-12 play) fell to Oregon by 15, USC by 25, and UCF by 18.

Its offensive line was depleted. Its defense resembled nothing like that of previous Cardinal teams. And yet it treated the Huskies as though they were freshmen pledging for a frat.

At game’s end, Stanford had 482 yards to the Huskies’ 294. When the Cardinal went up 20-10 midway through the third quarter, it had 392 yards to Washington’s 195.

Yes, there were a slew of dropped balls that thwarted UW drives. Yes, there was a miscommunication that allowed Stanford’s Davis Mills to complete a 42-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko early in the second quarter.

More than anything, though, Stanford dominated the Huskies physically. It wasn’t just the better team — it was the tougher one, too.

How often do you see Bryant, one of the best defensive backs in the Pac-12, get trucked the way he did by Taylor Fisk in the first half? How often do you see linebacker Brandon Wellington get bulldozed the way he did by Stanford running back Cameron Scarlett to get a key first down on fourth and two in the first half?

Advertising

As was the case was for much of the loss against Cal, the Huskies didn’t have an answer for Stanford’s smash-mouth style of football, and fell to 4-2 (2-1 in the Pac-12) as a result.

This was supposed to be one of the easy ones — especially considering the way the Huskies beat up BYU, USC and Hawaii coming into this. But despite the recent history of Washington’s struggles in Palo Alto, it may not have given its opponent the proper respect.

“We came off a big win from USC, and I think we were kind of looking forward,” Huskies center Nick Harris said. “Sometimes that hurt. I think we didn’t execute we could. We were trying to move on.”

But this was a failure on both sides of the ball. The Huskies’ offense started out with a picturesque drive in which quarterback Jacob Eason completed all five of his passes en route to a touchdown. But Eason ended up finishing just 16 of 36 with 206 yards. And before the fourth quarter, Aaron Fuller — who finished with nine receptions for 171 yards — was the only UW wide receiver with a catch.

Stanford’s offense, meanwhile, got whatever it wanted. Backup quarterback Davis Mills was 21 for 30 with 293 yards. Scarlett finished with 157 yards on 33 carries, and seemingly put the game away by pummeling his way to a four-yard TD run in the third.

Petersen never made the proper adjustments, and now his team will be stuck with this feeling for the next seven days.

There haven’t been many defeats for the Huskies since their current head coach took the job. But of all the ones Washington did lose, Saturday night was the worst.