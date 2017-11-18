Washington needed a Cal to beat Stanford to stay alive in the Pac-12 North race. WSU can clinch the North with an Apple Cup win.
Washington won’t get the chance to defend its title in the Pac-12 championship game.
The Huskies were eliminated from the conference-title chase when Stanford held on for a 17-14 victory over rival California in Palo Alto on Saturday night.
Washington came into Saturday night’s game against Utah with a 5-2 conference record after its 30-22 loss at Stanford last week.
Stanford is now 7-2 in conference play, moving one-half game ahead of idle Washington State (6-2 Pac-12).
The Cougars can win the Pac-12 North with a victory over UW in the Apple Cup next week at Husky Stadium.
If UW wins the Apple Cup, Stanford wins the North and will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.
