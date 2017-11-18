Washington needed a Cal to beat Stanford to stay alive in the Pac-12 North race. WSU can clinch the North with an Apple Cup win.

Share story

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington won’t get the chance to defend its title in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Huskies were eliminated from the conference-title chase when Stanford held on for a 17-14 victory over rival California in Palo Alto on Saturday night.

Washington came into Saturday night’s game against Utah with a 5-2 conference record after its 30-22 loss at Stanford last week.

[ Live updates from UW-Utah » ]

Stanford is now 7-2 in conference play, moving one-half game ahead of idle Washington State (6-2 Pac-12).

The Cougars can win the Pac-12 North with a victory over UW in the Apple Cup next week at Husky Stadium.

If UW wins the Apple Cup, Stanford wins the North and will play USC in the Pac-12 championship game.

Adam Jude: 206-464-2364 or ajude@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @A_Jude. Adam Jude is the UW football beat writer for The Seattle Times.