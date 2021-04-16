UW standout outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui suffered a left-ankle injury during the Huskies’ sixth football practice of the spring Friday. The severity of the injury is unclear.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior — who was named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer and a second-team All-American by The Athletic and Walter Camp following a breakout 2020 campaign — was defending a running play in a scrimmage drill with the starters when he went down and needed help off the field, declining to put pressure on his left leg. He then hopped to a training table, before quickly moving to the passenger seat of a cart, with his foot up, and exiting the field.
Following Tupuola-Fetui’s departure, redshirt freshman outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls worked with the starters opposite of senior Ryan Bowman.
In his first four games as a starter in 2020, “ZTF” — a Pearl City, Hawaii product — totaled 13 tackles, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended. He led the country with 1.75 sacks per game.
This story will be updated.
