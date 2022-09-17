The Husky secondary was already thin.

It just got even thinner.

Starting safety Asa Turner — who produced two interceptions in the season-opening win over Kent State on Sept. 3 — will miss Saturday’s game against No. 11 Michigan State win an undisclosed injury, two sources confirmed to The Times. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound junior compiled eight tackles and two picks in UW’s first two games.

In Turner’s place, UW will likely either shift sophomore Kamren Fabiculanan from the husky nickel spot to safety or opt to start a backup in junior Cameron Williams or redshirt freshman Makell Esteen. Williams has produced three tackles behind starter Dominique Hampton at Husky; Williams (1 tackle) and Esteen (2 tackles, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception) have contributed in reserve roles as well.

A Carlsbad, Calif., product, Turner has amassed 78 tackles with seven passes defended, six interceptions and four tackles for loss in 28 career games. Turner was on the field in early warm ups, tossing passes to Fabiculanan and other UW DBs.

Without departed NFL draft picks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, UW has somewhat struggled at cornerback as well. Sophomore starter Mishael Powell was flagged for multiple penalties (and briefly replaced with true freshman Jaivion Green) against Portland State, while fellow starter Jordan Perryman missed the game entirely with an injury sustained the week prior.

Fifth-year junior Julius Irvin — a converted safety — made his first career start at corner in Perryman’s place. It’s unclear whether Perryman will return on Saturday. It’s possible redshirt freshman reserve Elijah Jackson could return and provide valuable depth as well.

Regardless, the Husky secondary will have to prove itself against an erratic Spartan passing attack. Michigan State touts several capable wide receivers, but redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne has yet to impress — completing 57.7% of his passes while throwing for 445 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in his first two games.

For both UW and MSU, opportunity will abound on Saturday.