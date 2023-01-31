On Nov. 28, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb admitted: “I’ve told [athletic director Jen Cohen] this, and I’ve told [head coach] Kalen [DeBoer] this: I have a deep passion for calling plays. For me, I do have a desire to be the best O-coordinator in the country. That’s a deep-seated belief in who I am and what I want to be. So there’s definitely a path I’m on with that right now.”

That path led to Tuscaloosa.

And then back home.

Despite traveling to Tuscaloosa, Ala., interviewing with Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and being offered Alabama’s offensive coordinator position Monday, Grubb has decided to remain at Washington, a source within the program confirmed to The Times Tuesday.

This story will be updated.