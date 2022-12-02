UW junior safety Cameron Williams will enter the transfer portal, according to a source.

The 6-foot, 207-pound Williams — who started 10 games from 2019 to 2021 — played sparingly in the first four games this fall before notifying the coaching staff of his decision to redshirt and to maintain an extra year of eligibility. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

A Bakersfield, Calif., product, Williams produced 49 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble in 24 career games. He was ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 27 safety in the 2019 class when he signed with Washington over Oregon, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, WSU and more.

Largely without Williams, Washington’s secondary struggled this fall — ranking fifth in the Pac-12 in pass defense (241.7 yards allowed per game), sixth in opponent completion percentage (62.5%), ninth in interceptions (7), 10th in opponent pass efficiency rating (146.66), 10th in touchdown passes allowed (25) and 11th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8).