The Washington Huskies won the Pac-12 North.

They will watch the Pac-12 championship game on television.

On Monday morning, the conference announced that UW — which was forced to cancel its rivalry game at Oregon last weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing inside the Huskies’ program — will not be cleared to meet South Division champ USC (5-0) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday.

The Pac-12 requires each team to have 53 available scholarship players — including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen — to qualify to play. According to a conference release, UW fell short of the 53-player minimum and also failed to meet the designated minimum at a specific position due to “a number of positive football student-athlete COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols.”

Oregon, which finished second in the North, will take the Huskies’ place in the Pac-12 title game — which will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday and be broadcast on FOX.

According to a source, UW agreed to a noon PT deadline on Monday to update the Pac-12 office on its status. The Huskies didn’t need that long to determine it would be impossible to play.

“Our goal every season is to win the Pac-12 Championship,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “I am so proud of the work our team and staff have put in to position ourselves to attain that goal. Unfortunately, the virus is in our footprint. We have not been able to resume football activities and currently the entirety of one of our key position groups, deemed a critical position group by the Pac-12, is in quarantine. There is no path forward to practice or play this week.

“Our focus now is getting everyone healthy so we can resume football activities and prepare for a possible bowl game. We are crushed that we cannot bring home the Pac-12 trophy for our fans, staff and players.”

Oregon (3-2) and Colorado (3-1), which finished second in the North and South respectively, were originally scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Los Angeles. They were booked for the same venue as the Pac-12 championship game in case either UW or USC was forced to cancel on short notice.

On Wednesday, Washington reported 11 active positive COVID-19 cases within its athletics department — six more than a week prior. However, a source also indicated not all 11 cases could be traced to the football program. It’s university policy not to specify how many cases are tied to each team.

Between June 15 — when UW athletes began returning to campus — and Dec. 9, 559 athletes received a total of 5,950 PCR tests — with 64 positive cases (1.07%).

“I really can’t (pinpoint why the positive tests are happening), and that’s what’s really baffling our medical professionals here in the building,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said on his radio show on 950 KJR last Wednesday. “I think that’s one reason why we still were able to get our game off last week and the week before, because (the positive tests) were just so random. It would be one thing if it was just one position group and it was just spreading like wildfire. Well, then you know there was a couple guys that weren’t doing it the right way. But through their investigation and their contact tracing, it has not happened that way, and it’s really baffling all of us how it’s happening and how these select people are getting it.

“I’ll say this: The really good news on all this is our guys have had hardly any symptoms whatsoever. They’ve been almost 100% asymptomatic. And really, throughout this whole year, our staff and our players, nobody has become seriously ill because of this disease.”

Prior to the Oregon cancellation, Washington (3-1) had two other games canceled due to COVID-19 issues tied to its opponents — Cal and Washington State. After the Apple Cup was canceled, the Huskies hosted a replacement game against Utah (W, 24-21) on Nov. 28.

It’s unclear whether Washington’s abbreviated 2020 football season will culminate in a bowl game. There is no minimum win requirement to qualify for bowl consideration this season, but several teams nationwide — including Stanford, Boston College and Virginia — have announced they will not accept a bowl bid and have decided to end their season instead.

Lake and UW associate athletic director for health and wellness Rob Scheidegger are scheduled to meet the media in a virtual press conference at 11:30 a.m. PT to address the cancellation.

“Since discovering a handful of cases within our program last week, we have taken proactive steps, including immediately pausing all football-related activities in our program to try to mitigate the further spread of the virus,” UW head football team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said in a statement. “Unfortunately, we have continued to see positive cases over the course of the last several days which has continued our pause of activities and ability to return to the practice field. This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week.

“We are continuing to aggressively test everyone within our football program and will need to have two consecutive days of negative tests before we can return to the practice field and prepare for postseason competition.”