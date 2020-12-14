The Washington Huskies won the Pac-12 North.

They may have to watch the Pac-12 championship game on television.

Washington (3-1) — which was forced to cancel its rivalry game at Oregon last weekend due to positive COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing inside the Huskies’ program — has agreed to a noon PT deadline to update the Pac-12 office on whether it can meet South Division champ USC (5-0) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum on Friday, according to a source.

Oregon, which finished second in the North, would theoretically take the Huskies’ place in the Pac-12 title game — which will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday and be broadcast on FOX.

Oregon (3-2) and Colorado (3-1), which finished second in the North and South respectively, are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Los Angeles. They were booked for the same venue as the Pac-12 championship game in case either UW or USC was forced to cancel on short notice.

The Pac-12 requires each team to have 53 available scholarship players — including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen — to qualify to play. According to a source inside the program, UW fell “well below” the 53-scholarship minimum last week.

On Wednesday, Washington reported 11 active positive COVID-19 cases within its athletics department — six more than a week prior. However, a source also indicated not all 11 cases could be traced to the football program. It’s university policy not to specify how many cases are tied to each team.

Between June 15 — when UW athletes began returning to campus — and Dec. 9, 559 athletes received a total of 5,950 PCR tests — with 64 positive cases (1.07%).

“I really can’t (pinpoint why the positive tests are happening), and that’s what’s really baffling our medical professionals here in the building,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said on his radio show on 950 KJR last Wednesday. “I think that’s one reason why we still were able to get our game off last week and the week before, because (the positive tests) were just so random. It would be one thing if it was just one position group and it was just spreading like wildfire. Well, then you know there was a couple guys that weren’t doing it the right way. But through their investigation and their contact tracing, it has not happened that way, and it’s really baffling all of us how it’s happening and how these select people are getting it.

“I’ll say this: The really good news on all this is our guys have had hardly any symptoms whatsoever. They’ve been almost 100% asymptomatic. And really, throughout this whole year, our staff and our players, nobody has become seriously ill because of this disease.”

Prior to the Oregon cancellation, Washington (3-1) had two other games canceled due to COVID-19 issues tied to its opponents — Cal and Washington State. After the Apple Cup was canceled, the Huskies hosted a replacement game against Utah (W, 24-21) on Nov. 28.