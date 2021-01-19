A year ago, Washington replaced its offensive coordinator.

Now, the Huskies will likely have to do the same thing on the other side of the ball.

Pete Kwiatkowski — who has served as either the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator at UW since 2014, and spent last season as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach — will likely join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas in the same capacity, a source confirmed to The Times. The deal was not done as of Tuesday morning.

Kwiatkowski, 55, was Chris Petersen’s defensive coordinator at Boise State for four seasons (2010-13) before making the move west to Seattle. He was also a defensive assistant at Eastern Washington in 1998 when current Husky head coach Jimmy Lake wrapped up his college career as a EWU defensive back.

In 2018 and 2019, Kwiatkowski voluntarily shifted titles from defensive coordinator to co-defensive coordinator, and ceded play-calling duties when Lake was elevated to that role. When Lake was named head coach after Petersen stepped down last winter, Kwiatkowski regained his defensive coordinator title once again.

In four games last season, Washington ranked 39th nationally in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) and 27th in total defense (346.3 yards allowed per game). From 2015 to 2018, UW led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense for four consecutive seasons.

UW’s most highly paid assistant, Kwiatkowski made $1 million in 2020 and was set to make $1.1 million in 2021.

