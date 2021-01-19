In 1998, an Eastern Washington senior defensive back named Jimmy Lake was pondering what to do with his business-management degree. All he knew, Lake told The Times two decades later, was that he wanted to “manage and make money.”

One of the Eagles’ assistant coaches set him on a path to do both.

“Pete Kwiatkowski was definitely one of the guys who pushed me to be in this profession,” said Lake, UW’s second-year head coach, in 2018.

Now, Kwiatkowski is likely headed for a payday of his own.

The 55-year-old assistant — who has served as either the defensive coordinator or co-defensive coordinator at UW since 2014, and spent last season as the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach — will likely join Steve Sarkisian’s staff at Texas in the same capacity, a source confirmed to The Times. The deal was not done as of Tuesday morning.

Of course, Kwiatkowski was Chris Petersen’s defensive coordinator at Boise State for four seasons (2010-13) before making the move west to Seattle. From 2010 to 2017, his defenses allowed the fewest points per game (18.7) of any coordinator in major college football.

Which makes what happened next even more remarkable. In 2018, Kwiatkowski voluntarily shifted from defensive coordinator to co-defensive coordinator and ceded play-calling duties to Lake, to keep his former pupil from potentially bolting for a bigger gig. When Lake was named head coach after Petersen stepped down last winter, Kwiatkowski reassumed defensive coordinator duties.

“I don’t know if it’s ever happened this way, and at the end of the day I don’t really care,” Kwiatkowski said in 2018, on the prospect of accepting a lesser role so a colleague can stay. “It’s not about my ego and my title. I know I’m a good coach and I know I have a big imprint on this defense. But I’m happy to do it to keep Jimmy around here and keep this thing rolling.”

Now, it may be Lake’s responsibility to keep things rolling without Kwiatkowski.

In four games last season, Washington ranked 39th nationally in scoring defense (25 points allowed per game) and 27th in total defense (346.3 yards allowed per game). From 2015 to 2018, UW led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense for four consecutive seasons. Seventeen UW defensive players have been drafted in Kwiatkowski’s seven seasons in Seattle, with several more — including Elijah Molden, Levi Onwuzurike and Joe Tryon — set to join that group this spring.

Washington’s most highly paid assistant, Kwiatkowski made $1 million in 2020 and was set to make $1.1 million in 2021.

This story will be updated.