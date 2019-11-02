UW freshman wide receiver Puka Nacua sat out Saturday after suffering a broken foot earlier in the week in practice, coach Chris Petersen said following UW’s 33-28 loss to Utah.

“Puka will be out. He broke his foot in practice,” Petersen said.

Petersen also indicated the receiver could miss four-to-five weeks, which would span the remainder of the regular season. Petersen did not rule Nacua out for a potential bowl game.

Puka’s older brother, Samson Nacua, is a redshirt junior wide receiver for No. 9 Utah (7-1, 4-1). As for little brother, Puka — a 6-foot-1, 204-pound freshman from Provo, Utah — has caught seven passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns this season, including six catches for 140 yards and a score in his last two games. He led all Husky wide receivers with 40 snaps in the 35-31 loss to Oregon on Oct. 19.

Before arriving in Seattle, Puka broke Utah state records for career receptions (260), receiving yards (5,226) and receiving touchdowns (58) during a prolific four-year prep career at Orem High School. As a senior, the 2018 Utah Gatorade Player of the Year claimed three more state records — for single-season catches (103), receiving yards (2,336) and touchdowns (26). He was named offensive MVP of the 2019 Polynesian Bowl as well.

“I think he caught every kind of ball in high school,” UW head coach Chris Petersen said of Puka following the 51-27 win over Arizona on Oct. 12. “So we’re still kind of figuring him out. But he is a big body and he’s got tremendous hands. He really does. That’s the one thing that we’re learning. If you get it around him, he’s got those strong hands that can attack the ball.”

Now, Puka Nacua will have to attack a rehab — and for the 2019 season, at least, the Husky offense will have to move on without him.

“We got plenty of guys that can make plays, and we’ve just got to put them in positions to do so. Obviously losing Puka’s not easy,” said UW offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan. “He’s certainly a guy that we thought was growing into one of our better guys on the perimeter. So we’ve got to just keep bringing those other guys along.”