Since the start of training camp, Washington has held drills outside at Husky Stadium and its adjoining field. For the first time Tuesday, the team moved its practice in the Dempsey Indoor Center to avoid the smoky conditions.

While gazing at the hazy orange skies that served as a backdrop to Husky Stadium, Washington running back Myles Gaskin shared an opinion that many around the Puget Sound might have expressed in recent days.

“It kind of looks cool outside with the smoke,” he said. “But it’s probably not good for us.”

No, it’s not.

The wildfires in Eastern Washington and British Columbia have cast a blanket of thick smoke over Western Washington and forced many indoors, including the Huskies.

“The air quality says be inside,” coach Chris Petersen said. “Our trainers monitor that every day so it’s time to go inside.”

The National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for the region, effective until 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Subsequently, the Environmental Protection Agency says the region’s air quality has reached unhealthy levels and advised residents to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

That’s an impossible task for No. 6 Washington, which has less than two weeks to prepare for its Sept. 1 season opener against No. 9 Auburn.

“Today is the first day I actually felt it,” Petersen said. “You can see it. You can smell it a little bit here so it’s awesome to have that to be able to go inside.”

Petersen didn’t indicate whether the Huskies will continue to stay inside for practice.

“It’s pretty easy,” he said. “Whatever time we’re going to go practice an hour before if (the air quality) is close the trainers just monitor it and say we’re inside or we’re outside.”

Decisions on freshmen forthcoming

The new college football rule that allows freshman to play four games and still retain a year of eligibility creates more scenarios for coaches to consider in terms of playing time.

UW played just seven true freshmen last season and in theory that number could more than double this year.

“That’s always a tricky one for us,” Petersen said. “Even with the four games they can play and still redshirt that’s not easy out of the gate.

“Do we use those four games right away? Usually not, we’d like to use those late, so we’re talking about the guys who can play the whole time. … We’re still working on that. I think there’s a couple of guys who are probably going to play that we’re leaning hard that way.”

Tackling an issue at scrimmage

Petersen lamented tackling issues following the Huskies’ closed scrimmage last Saturday – one of the final dress rehearsals before the season begins.

“The tackling thing is the biggest that always shows up,” Petersen said. “I think tackling always shows up in the first game. … As much as you practice it in close quarters and try to wrap up in practice, when it’s really going live, nobody gets enough live reps to be really great tacklers out of the gate.”