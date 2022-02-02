In the wake of Jimmy Lake’s firing and the subsequent hire of Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State, UW signed just six prospects in the December signing period — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard (who has since left to enroll at Michigan State), four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star junior college linebacker Demario King.
The Huskies have also addressed their needs through the transfer portal, securing an additional five prospects — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander and Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright.
And yet, more work needs to be done.
With the 2022 cycle’s second signing day arriving on Wednesday, Washington is expected to add three-to-six more prospects to its class. Michigan twin defensive linemen Armon and Jayvon Parker, four-star Sumner safety Tristan Dunn and Houston defensive back Jaivion Green have all verbally committed, and three-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane and three-star Diablo Valley cornerback Roman Rashada could also add to the Huskies’ haul.
So settle in. Sit back. Grab a cup of coffee.
Welcome to *another* national signing day.
Washington Huskies 2022 recruits
Here’s an updated look at UW’s 2022 recruiting class
*Transfer
When recruits are expected to sign
Houston DB Jaivion Green signs LOI
Jaivion Green is in the boat.
Green — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back from Lamar High School in Houston — signed a national letter of intent with Washington on Wednesday.
And that statement, in itself, may be a tad surprising — considering Green is not ranked by 247Sports and arrived for an unannounced official visit to UW last weekend. He verbally committed to the Huskies on Monday, two days prior to the 2022 cycle’s second signing day.
But Green also did secure scholarship offers from Bucknell, Connecticut, Dartmouth, Holy Cross, Howard, Illinois State, Missouri State, Penn and Yale, before jumping on his first and only Power Five offer.
The lanky DB is expected to play cornerback at UW, though he also has the frame to potentially slide back to safety.
At Washington, Green will be tasked with outperforming his recruiting ranking — and he’ll do so in a program accustomed with churning out NFL defensive backs. After Trent McDuffie, Kyler Gordon and Brendan Radley-Hiles all departed this offseason, UC Davis transfer Jordan Perryman, sophomores Mishael Powell and Jacobe Covington, and true freshmen Elijah Jackson and Zakhari Spears could all conceivably push for starting spots.
For Green, the competition will be unwavering at Washington. Will he rise to the occasion, or crack in its wake?
—Mike Vorel
The Parker twins sign with Washington
The Parker brothers have always been big.
“People used to ask, ‘Are y’all taking steroids?’ Because we were really strong,” Jayvon Parker told The Times last week. “They’d joke about our mom putting steroids in our food.”
And yet, not everyone noticed. Before Armon Parker sent his senior highlight tape in a tweet to UW defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield last month, the twin brothers and defensive linemen for Fordson (Mich.) High School had earned just a single scholarship offer apiece — Armon to Illinois, and Jayvon to Grand Valley State.
Now, after committing following an official visit on Jan. 21, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound twins are hoping to provide a dual threat at UW. And they both signed national letters of intent on Wednesday.
But though they appear physically identical, their skill sets may not be exactly the same.
“I think Jayvon is more of an interior guy, where you can move Armon and play him as a strong-side (defensive) end in a three-front,” Fordson High School head coach Fouad Zaban said. “He played a lot of end for us in our four-front. He actually played both, the boundary and the wide side (defensive end spots). So he was capable of doing that against some very talented kids in our league.
“But Jayvon is more of your inside 1-tech, 2-tech nose guard. That’s where I think he’ll succeed. Maybe Armon moves a little better, but Jayvon is probably a little stronger.”
Regardless, the Parker brothers — both considered low three-star recruits by 247Sports — won’t be provided an unencumbered path to playing time. Junior Tuli Letuligasenoa, sophomores Faatui Tuitele, Jacob Bandes and Voi Tunuufi, and redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa all figure to vie for available reps on the interior defensive line this fall.
But eventually, Armon and Jayvon may just be the next big thing.
—Mike Vorel
Welcome to signing day!
Good morning and happy signing day! We'll keep track of Washington's 2022 class as the faxes, err tweets, start rolling in.
