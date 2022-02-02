Who needs another signing day?

Washington, for one.

In the wake of Jimmy Lake’s firing and the subsequent hire of Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State, UW signed just six prospects in the December signing period — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard (who has since left to enroll at Michigan State), four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star junior college linebacker Demario King.

The Huskies have also addressed their needs through the transfer portal, securing an additional five prospects — Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman, New Mexico running back Aaron Dumas, Arizona State wide receiver Lonyatta “Junior” Alexander and Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright.

And yet, more work needs to be done.

With the 2022 cycle’s second signing day arriving on Wednesday, Washington is expected to add three-to-six more prospects to its class. Michigan twin defensive linemen Armon and Jayvon Parker, four-star Sumner safety Tristan Dunn and Houston defensive back Jaivion Green have all verbally committed, and three-star offensive lineman Vega Ioane and three-star Diablo Valley cornerback Roman Rashada could also add to the Huskies’ haul.

So settle in. Sit back. Grab a cup of coffee.

Welcome to *another* national signing day.

Washington Huskies 2022 recruits Here’s an updated look at UW’s 2022 recruiting class *Transfer