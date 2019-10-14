Ty Jones is healthy enough to play against Oregon.

So, what’s the complication?

To begin with, The Seattle Times reported on Aug. 31 that Jones — a 6-foot-4, 213-pound junior wide receiver — would likely miss the majority of the 2019 season with a dislocated lunate bone and torn ligaments in his right wrist. Indeed, the Provo, Utah, product has not appeared in Washington’s first seven games this season, though head coach Chris Petersen said he has been practicing fully for several weeks.

Petersen added Monday that Jones’ preference is to redshirt, thus preserving an extra season of eligibility. By rule, the junior could technically do that while appearing in up to four games in 2019.

But which games — if any — should he play in? And, given that he’s been watching from the sideline, how quickly could Jones get up to speed?

“We’re getting to that point in the season where you’re kind of trying to figure out what you want to do with him, how you want to play him, all those type of things – whether it’s the last (four) of the games or you pick and choose your games, and how he factors in. Because he has really not been factored in at all,” Petersen said.

“So, yeah, we’re kind of in that figuring-it-out process.”

It’s certainly possible the coaching staff will figure it out by the rivalry game Saturday against Oregon (or it already has, and it’s simply withholding that information). Jones, by the way, hauled in a 43-yard touchdown in the overtime defeat last season at Autzen Stadium. He led the Huskies with six receiving touchdowns in 2018 and had 31 catches for 491 yards, or 15.8 yards per reception.

If Jones and the UW coaches opt to scatter his four games throughout the rest of the season, it would make sense to activate him against Oregon this weekend, as well as against Utah on Nov. 2 and potentially the Apple Cup against Washington State or a Pac-12 championship game and/or a bowl game.

Monday, Petersen addressed Jones’ health by repeating, “He can play. He can play.”

But will he play Saturday?

Petersen isn’t ready to say.

“I think players always think a little different than coaches, and we’re all in this together,” Petersen said. “But you never know what’s going to happen down the road, too, where a guy says, ‘Well, I want to redshirt.’ OK, what happens if something happens the next year? All of a sudden you can be in the same situation where you can’t redshirt. There’s redshirt rules, medical rules, to get games back and all that, and a lot of times (players) don’t understand that stuff.

“But you miss a bunch of significant games and I think guys are thinking, ‘Well hey, maybe it’s best (to redshirt).’ We think that same way, too. We kind of got into the gray area with him a little bit, what to do with him.”

Ngata settling in at inside linebacker?

The Washington defense is in desperate need of speed on the second level.

And so, on cue, enter Ariel Ngata.

Ngata — a 6-3, 213-pound sophomore — has primarily played outside for UW, though he also trained inside during practices last spring. In the first six games this season, the Reno, Nev., product was relatively ineffective, producing three total tackles.

Then he shifted inside against Arizona and instantly led the Huskies with eight tackles and a tackle for loss.

“He’s really a guy that can run. He’s an explosive-type player,” Petersen said. “We’ve kind of always been trying to figure out where the best position is for him, whether it’s off the edge or inside. His whole career he’s played more off the edge, so we’ve kind of leaned on him there and played him inside in spring ball. But then you start to water a guy down.

“So I think the coaches just kind of felt they wanted to get a little more speed on the field, and he showed up.”

It’s unclear just how often Ngata will show up against Oregon. Seniors Brandon Wellington and Kyler Manu have started all seven games this season, though Ngata assumed much of Manu’s role in the victory over Arizona.

At 213 pounds, Ngata must prove he can shed blocks and finish tackles if he’s to stick at inside linebacker.

But when it comes to speed, his skill set has already been established.

“I mean, I don’t know if there’s a position where speed is not paramount. I really don’t,” Petersen said. “I think sometimes you think back to linebackers, you know, and they have to be stout … and they do. But so much is the lateral game and vertical game, passing, all those type of things. He’s got good physical ability when it comes to those things.”

The O-line reinforcements step up

Two UW offensive line starters — center Nick Harris and right guard Jaxson Kirkland — missed all or most of the Arizona game with injuries. Petersen said immediately following the victory that the expectation is that Harris will return against Oregon.

But what about Kirkland?

“He, early on, kind of got rolled up a little bit,” Petersen said of the 6-7, 323-pound sophomore. “We’re still figuring him out a little bit. It’s not anything long term and we’ll see how he looks tomorrow.”

Even without Harris and Kirkland, position coach Scott Huff’s offensive line cleared the way for 207 rushing yards, 4.6 yards per carry and three rushing scores, while surrendering just one sack.

And in his first career start, redshirt freshman center Matteo Mele, a Tucson product playing in his hometown, impressed.

“I think he did a nice job,” Petersen said. “That center position, obviously in the O-line they’re all important, but I think that center position makes a lot of calls going on, lot of different things, lot of snap count things, lot of adjustments with almost every play whether it’s run or pass. It kind of all gets driven through the center. I thought he was very solid.”

The same can be said about 6-6, 326-pound sophomore Henry Bainivalu, who stepped in for Kirkland in the first quarter.

“I thought once he got settled in, that guy can play. There’s no question about it,” Petersen said. “He’s been getting a lot of reps in practice, then you get out in the game and it’s a little bit different: little bit loud, little bit noisy, little bit of money on the line on third-and-one, those types of things.

“I think it’s good for him to go through basically that whole game and get game reps.”

What’s next for Cameron Williams?

Cameron Williams started the first six games of his freshman season.

Then the safety watched the vast majority of the victory last weekend from the sideline.

That cannot be an easy adjustment for the 6-0, 191-pound Williams, who The Times reported was benched in the wake of several glaring coverage breakdowns. The Bakersfield, Calif., product leads the team with three interceptions in seven games.

In his place, fellow freshman Asa Turner made his first career start and largely impressed. Junior defensive back Brandon McKinney also received increased reps. Monday, UW’s safety starters were listed as senior Myles Bryant and Turner OR Williams on the program’s updated depth chart.

Advertising

According to Petersen, Williams will contribute … regardless of if he starts.

“That’s hard on anyone,” Petersen said of Williams’ experience against Arizona. “But Cam will be in the mix. He’s going to be a really good player for us, there’s no doubt. You don’t play as much as he played and as much good football. … I think that whole game just kind of went. We were not planning on playing him only a couple plays. It’s just kind of how the game went.

“But he’s been awesome. He’s been working, and he will be in the mix and he will be a factor for us.”

Extra points