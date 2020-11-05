Seven Washington Huskies were featured on the preseason All-Pac-12 football teams, which were selected by the media and announced on Thursday.

Two UW standouts — left tackle Jaxson Kirkland and defensive back Elijah Molden — landed on the first team, while tight end Cade Otton, outside linebacker Ryan Bowman and placekicker Peyton Henry earned second-team honors. Center Luke Wattenberg and cornerback Trent McDuffie were honorable mentions.

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior nickelback, Molden led the Huskies in tackles (79), pass breakups (13), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (3) last season. The 6-7, 295-pound Kirkland, meanwhile, is shifting to left tackle after starting 25 games in the last two seasons at right guard.

Otton — a 6-5, 240-pound junior — will assume a full-time starting role after splitting reps with Hunter Bryant each of the past two seasons. He still contributed 32 catches, 344 receiving yards and two scores in 2019.

A 6-0, 280-pound senior and former walk-on, Bowman is perhaps the Huskies’ most underappreciated performer. He produced 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception in an impressive 2019 campaign. And Henry delivered on 19 of 21 field goals and all 49 extra points as well.

Wattenberg — a 6-5, 300-pound senior — will assume the center role after starting all 27 games the last two seasons at left guard.

McDuffie, it appears, was relatively underappreciated by Pac-12 media. The 5-11, 195-pound corner made 45 tackles with three fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles and one interception in a sparkling freshman season, while starting the last 10 games. He was named a second-team Freshman All-American by Pro Football Focus as a result.

The Huskies are scheduled to open their 2020 season at Cal at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.