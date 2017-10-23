The senior is 4-for-9 on field-goal attempts this season.

Tristan Vizcaino will get another chance to solve the Huskies’ kicking woes.

The senior from Chino Hills, Calif., got a vote of confidence from coach Chris Petersen on Monday and is expected to get the first chance at field-goal kicks against UCLA on Saturday.

“We practiced last night and Tristan has probably never kicked better,” Petersen said. “I mean, it was impressive. And he knew it.”

Vizcaino, in his first season as the primary kicker, is 4-for-9 on field goals this season. He made all three of his field goals in the season opener at Rutgers, but missed five of his next six tries.

That opened the door for redshirt freshman Van Soderberg, who converted his first field-goal attempt, from 23 yards, against California on Oct. 7 but missed two kicks — from 27 and 21 yards — in the 13-7 loss at Arizona State.

“Van has kicked well, as well,” Petersen said. “But we’ve got to translate that into the game.”

Vizcaino has been UW’s primary kickoff specialist over the past four seasons and he was the starting punter in 2016.

“We’ve said all along that he’s got, in terms of leg talent and the ball coming off, it is as good as anybody I’ve seen for a while,” Petersen said. “It’s just being consistent, that’s what it is, and getting back into a better rhythm.”