Ryan Bowman provided a literal and figurative lift for the Huskies on Thursday.

Washington’s fifth-year senior tweeted a video of the 6-foot, 280-pound outside linebacker successfully squatting 685 pounds, along with the following caption:

“All I can think about is going on a rampage with the Dawgs in 2021”.

When asked if the tweet indicates that Bowman will definitely be back for a sixth season next fall, he responded: “I’ll be back 100%.”

Warming up with this 685lb box squat.. all I can think about is going on a rampage with the Dawgs in 2021 pic.twitter.com/MEwkzXuMwv — Ryan Bowman🌎 (@RyanBowman55) December 31, 2020

That’s bad news for opposing offenses.

In 42 career games on Montlake, the Bellevue product and former walk-on has collected 102 total tackles, as well as 25.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. In his last full season, he produced 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick in 2019.

Bowman made six tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack in two games last fall, before missing UW’s final two games for unspecified reasons. But he and ascending redshirt sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui will provide a lethal pass-rush tandem off the edge in 2021.

Advertising

Tupuola-Fetui, after all, produced seven sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in just four games — being named a first-team All-Pac-12 performer and third-team Associated Press All-American in the process. Besides Bowman and “ZTF,” sophomore Laiatu Latu and freshmen Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald should all earn spots in the outside linebacker rotation in 2021.

That group helped the Huskies finish with 2.5 sacks per game last fall, which tied for second in the Pac-12 Conference. But UW ranked just sixth in rushing defense (161.25 yards per game) and seventh in opposing yards per carry (4.54) — allowing 406 rushing yards, 4.95 yards per rush and five rushing touchdowns in the two games Bowman didn’t play.

Bowman’s announcement caps a fruitful week for Husky recruiting — as Tupuola-Fetui, tight end Cade Otton, left tackle Jaxson Kirkland and running back Sean McGrew all confirmed they’ll be back in 2021. Redshirt senior Colorado State quarterback Patrick O’Brien announced a graduate transfer to Washington on Thursday as well.

But, though Bowman’s return may fly under the radar, he’ll provide a critical cog on the edge of the Husky defensive line.