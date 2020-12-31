Ryan Bowman provided a literal and figurative lift for the Huskies on Thursday.

Washington’s fifth-year senior tweeted a video of the 6-foot, 280-pound outside linebacker successfully squatting 685 pounds, along with the following caption:

“All I can think about is going on a rampage with the Dawgs in 2021”.

When asked if the tweet indicates that Bowman will definitely be back for a sixth season next fall, he responded: “I’ll be back 100%.”

Warming up with this 685lb box squat.. all I can think about is going on a rampage with the Dawgs in 2021 pic.twitter.com/MEwkzXuMwv — Ryan Bowman🌎 (@RyanBowman55) December 31, 2020

That’s bad news for opposing offenses.

In 42 career games on Montlake, the Bellevue product and former walk-on has collected 102 total tackles, as well as 25.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles and one interception. In his last full season, he produced 34 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick in 2019.

Bowman made six tackles with two tackles for loss and one sack in two games last fall, before missing UW’s final two games for unspecified reasons. But he and ascending redshirt sophomore Zion Tupuola-Fetui will provide a lethal pass-rush tandem off the edge in 2021.

This story will be updated.