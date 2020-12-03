Senior Day is about to look a whole lot different.

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Huskies will honor 12 seniors before playing just their fourth game of the 2020 season. They will not deliver flowers to their parents, who will not be standing at midfield. They will not receive a rousing ovation from close to 70,000 fans stuffed inside a raucous Husky Stadium. They will not be saluted in the same way as so many previous Husky seniors.

Heck, this may not even be the final home game of this uncompromisingly unconventional 2020 season. Depending on seeding, No. 22 Washington (3-0) could host the Pac-12 title game or a cross-division contest inside Husky Stadium on the weekend of Dec. 19.

For those 12 seniors — defensive backs Elijah Molden, Keith Taylor and Brandon McKinney, running backs Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, defensive lineman Josiah Bronson, punter Race Porter, outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, center Luke Wattenberg, wide receivers Jordan Chin and Fatu Sua-Godinet and quarterback Kevin Thomson — this may not be the indelible Montlake memory they originally imagined.

But Jimmy Lake is determined to make this Senior Day special all the same.

“We have some different (Senior Day) things in place, so I’m not going to throw it out there right now and ruin it,” UW’s first-year head coach said Monday. “But there’s going to be special stuff for those seniors and we’re going to try to make it as special as we can, obviously without those parents actually being here and their friends and their families and all of Husky Nation to properly salute those guys and give them applause for everything that they’ve done for this program.

“But we do have a presentation ready for those guys, and you guys will just have to wait and see how that’s going to turn out.”

We’ll also have to wait and see how many Huskies return for another senior season in 2021. After all, the NCAA ruled that — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — all eligibility has essentially been paused this fall.

Could key contributors like McGrew, Pleasant, Bronson, Bowman and Wattenberg extend their stay on Montlake for a second (or third) senior season?

Right now, all we know is that Molden and Taylor — who have accepted invitations to the Reese’s Senior Bowl — will not be celebrating another Senior Day in 2021.

“The two guys that you mentioned, (Molden and Taylor), I think it’s fair to say that they’ll be moving on,” Lake said. “They’ve played a lot of football around here, made some big-time plays for this program.

“I think there’s decisions to be made. In fact, there’s some seniors that may go through the ceremony on Saturday that maybe don’t have their mind made up just yet. We’ve had guys before — I think Josiah Bronson was one last year — that went through the senior (day) production and then all of a sudden was granted another year and he came back. We’ve had guys go through it twice, and I think that’s going to be the case again this year.”

That could certainly be the case for McGrew — who has led the Husky running backs with 162 rushing yards and six yards per carry, while adding two touchdowns, through three games this season.

“It’s definitely something I thought about before the season and something I’m thinking about right now,” said the fifth-year senior, when asked whether he’s considering a 2021 return. “I still have no comment on that, because I don’t know what I’m about to do yet.”

Meanwhile, Molden and Taylor have made up their minds. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Molden is a legitimate All-America and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year candidate who has contributed 18 tackles with one interception, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup in three games this season. The 2019 first-team All-Pac-12 performer has made 145 tackles with 25 passes defended, five interceptions and four forced fumbles in 43 career games.

Taylor — a 6-3, 195-pound corner — has started 18 career games at UW, compiling 86 tackles with nine passes defended and 3.5 tackles for loss.

They’ll each be honored — someway, somehow — on Senior Day on Saturday, as will a handful of others who could decide their work isn’t done at UW.

“Don’t let the senior ceremony be breaking news of who’s staying and who’s going,” Lake said.

‘A physical, athletic son of a gun’

Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s pass-rushing prowess has not gone unnoticed.

Through three games, UW’s breakout redshirt sophomore outside linebacker has piled up a prolific 13 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles, with a fumble recovery and a pass breakup to boot.

It’s fair to assume that Stanford — which has allowed five sacks in three games — will game plan to keep “ZTF” away from senior Cardinal quarterback Davis Mills.

Though it remains to be seen whether those efforts will be successful.

“ZTF is a physical, athletic son of a gun, man,” Stanford head coach David Shaw said Wednesday. “(He’s) very active. It’s hard for me to say that we just have to account for him, because they’re pretty good across the front. They’re pretty active. They’re great with their hands. They get off blocks.

“But him in particular, I didn’t see the game on TV. I saw some of the highlights and just said, ‘Wow.’”

Husky fans and national media have said the same. The 6-3, 280-pound Tupuola-Fetui has been named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week following each of his first three career starts, and he was named the Chuck Bednarik Award’s National Player of the Week and Athlon Sports’ National Defensive Player of the Week following his three-sack extravaganza against Utah as well.

“He’s on a hot streak right now, to say the least,” Lake said. “I don’t know if I’ve seen a three-game stretch with that stat line — with the forced fumbles, the sacks, the fumble recoveries, the tackles. He’s come to work every single week — even after all the accolades, the player of the week (honors) and the production. He comes right back to work.

“And I can tell Husky Nation and everybody that he came back to work this week again. He just went back down, figured out what the game plan is, what moves he’s going to use this week that we feel are going to give him the best shot to get to the quarterback and also to stop the run. And as long as he shows up on Saturday with the right mindset, we’re hoping we see the same type of results.”

Extra point