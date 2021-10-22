On Monday, UW head coach Jimmy Lake said the Huskies were “nowhere near” a quarterback change.

On Friday, Lake may not have been given much of a choice.

Though redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris started his seventh consecutive game this season, Sam Huard — a five-star freshman and the most prolific passer in Washington prep football history — entered the game against Arizona in the second series, after Morris disappeared into the medical tent. Morris returned one series later.

Morris was sacked on the final play of UW’s opening drive, and apparently sustained an injury. Huard — a 6-foot-2, 190-pounder from Kennedy Catholic High School — made his UW debut in the 52-3 win over Arkansas State on Sept. 18, completing 2 of 5 passes for 31 yards. His 13,214 career prep passing yards are the most in the history of the state.

The son of former UW quarterback Damon Huard, and the nephew of former UW quarterback Brock Huard, Sam was ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

On Monday, when asked if he’s considering a quarterback change, Lake said: “We are nowhere near that point right now. We are a couple plays away from being (3-0 in the Pac-12). And I know we’re not; we’re 1-2 in conference, and that’s what our record is and that’s what we are. But if you go back to the last two games, we’re one, two plays away from being 3-0 in conference. So we’re close, and we’ve got to keep working. We’ve got to keep getting better and make sure we can change those results.

“So there’s not going to be a panic button pushed here where all of a sudden we’re just going to be rotating guys in and out at certain positions, especially an important position like quarterback.”

Morris and Huard may end up doing just that.