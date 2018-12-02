The Pac-12 champion Huskies and the Big Ten champion Buckeyes will meet in the Rose Bowl for the first time.

This is what the Rose Bowl is all about: The Washington Huskies, champions of the Pac-12, and the Ohio State Buckeyes, champions of the Big Ten, are set for a classic New Year’s Day matchup in Pasadena, Calif.

The Huskies (10-3) earned their first Rose Bowl berth with a 10-3 victory over Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game. The New Year’s pairing became official when Ohio State (12-1) was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff announced Sunday morning.

It will be the first time Washington and Ohio State play in a bowl game, and their first meeting overall since 2007. Ohio State leads the all-time series 8-3.

The Rose Bowl will feature a top-10 offense from Ohio State (43.5 points) and a top-10 defense from Washington (15.5 points allowed).

The Huskies are making their first Rose Bowl appearance in 18 years, and they’ve won 10 games in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1990-93.

“This is where this program belongs,” UW senior linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven said after the Pac-12 championship game. “We know this is what this program is supposed to be doing … and it’s really exciting to take this place back to where it belongs and give something to the fans.”

In the final AP Top 25 poll of the regular season, the Huskies moved up to No. 9 on Sunday morning. Ohio State moved up one spot to No. 5 after its 45-24 victory over Northwestern in Saturday’s Big Ten championship game.

Ohio State’s lone loss this season came at Purdue, 49-20, on Oct. 20.

The Huskies rebounded from two league losses in October to win all four of their November games and claim their second Pac-12 title in three years.

“It was definitely a grind. We definitely underachieved in a lot of places. We lost games we probably shouldn’t have lost,” Burr-Kirven said. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to play in the biggest college football game in America, the most recognizable bowl game you could ever be in. So I don’t think we can complain.”