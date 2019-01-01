The Huskies, once again, couldn't do much of anything on offense and they felt Taylor Rapp's absence on defense. Here are Adam Jude's quick takes from UW's third consecutive loss in a bowl game.

PASADENA, Calif. — No. 5 Ohio State defeated No. 9 Washington 28-23 in the 105th Rose Bowl on Tuesday, handing the Huskies their third consecutive bowl loss.

Here are three early impressions from the game:

End of an era

A senior class that won two Pac-12 championships and 39 total games once again came up short in a major bowl game. Fair or not, that’s how some will remember Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin and the seniors who led the Huskies’ resurgence. It’s a sour ending to a roller coaster season for a Washington team that came into the season with hopes of a return to the College Football Playoff. The Huskies finished with a 10-4 record. Ohio State did most of its damage in the first half, building a 21-3 lead behind three touchdown passes from Dwayne Haskins (giving him an astonishing 50 TD throws this season). Give the Huskies credit for the fight. Down 28-3 early in the third quarter, Washington made things interesting with three fourth-quarter touchdowns but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Offense falls flat

The Huskies, once again, couldn’t do much of anything on offense, even against a middle-rung defense from the Big Ten. After winning the Pac-12 title game without scoring an offensive touchdown, that drought continued into the fourth quarter Tuesday. The Huskies got creative to finally get into the end zone early in the fourth when Gaskin took a direct snap and completed a jump-pass to tight end Drew Sample for a touchdown. But that only cut Ohio State’s lead to 28-10 with 12:17 left. Gaskin had just seven carries for 24 yards in the first half. In another uneven performance, Browning completed 16 of 25 passes for 109 yards in the first half, and did well to scramble for a couple key first downs. But he also missed open receivers and had to be saved by backup left tackle Jared Hilbers on a wild throw toward the sideline. The Huskies lost their third consecutive major bowl game, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Huskies need at least two more offensive playmakers to truly competing on an elite level against a blue-blood program like Ohio State.

Short-handed defense

The Huskies were without All-American junior safety Taylor Rapp, who was out with a hip injury. One of the Huskies’ most versatile and most valuable players, his absence was noticeable as Haskins threw for 163 yards and those three touchdowns in the first half. Ohio State’s 21 points were the most UW has surrendered in the first half this season. Early in the second quarter, the Huskies also lost inside linebacker DJ Beavers to an apparent leg injury. Ohio State scored a touchdown on its first possession of the second half, driving 80 yards on seven plays in just 2:02. The Huskies settled down after that, forcing the Buckeyes to punt on their next five drives. On the third punt, senior walk-on receiver Max Richmond got a hand on the Drue Chrisman’s punt, giving UW possession at its 34-yard line. From there, Browning hit Andre Baccellia and Aaron Fuller for back-to-back big plays, and Gaskin took a pitch to left for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:42 left, cutting UW’s deficit to 28-17.