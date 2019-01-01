The Huskies are back in the 'Granddaddy of Them All' for the first time in 18 years. Chris Petersen vs. Urban Meyer. Jake Browning vs. Dwayne Haskins. Dubs vs. Brutus. It's the 105th Rose Bowl Game. Follow here for live updates, analysis and highlights from Pasadena.

Share story

By

#9 UW Huskies (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12)
vs. #6 Ohio State Buckeyes (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten)

2 p.m. | Rose Bowl | Pasadena, Calif.

TV: ESPN | Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM | Stream: WatchESPN

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

Jump to: Photos » | Highlights » | Comments »

Top stories:

Seattle Times sports staff